Head coach Warren Lewis-Claxton lauded the display of star performer Jo Brawn as she helped Needham Market Women to a convincing 4-1 victory over Newmarket Town on Sunday.

Brawn put in the complete performance with good passing and link up play adding to her two goals. She also won her side a penalty, but unselfishly declined the chance to take it and score her hat-trick.

Lewis Claxton said: “Her energy levels were great. On the ball she was brilliant and scoring two goals, she could have quite easily had more.

Needham Market Women recorded a comfortable win over Newmarket Town. Picture: Ben Pooley

“Bringing players into play as well as scoring the goals, all round I think she had an outstanding performance and for someone who is new to the squad and not having played in a few years she has not looked out of place."

Needham, who saw other goals come courtesy of Ellie Rossiter and Abbie Fisher, dominated but did gift Newmarket a consolation, although it did not take the gloss off a day of positives, including the lift of seeing several first-team players return from injury.

The boss continued: “It’s a massive relief to get minutes for those girls that have been injured. You can see the difference on the pitch with that experience, leadership and little bit of quality that they bring.

“We have a big game next game next week which we need to go into full force so hopefully everyone fit and raring to go. We should be in a really good place next week”.

Needham face title rivals Cambridge City on Sunday (2pm), with Lewis-Claxton adding: “It was always going to take time.

"Training is going well and now we are in a good position to see the team click and gel with the new additions settling in. Even today some youngsters came on and performed well to show they have ambition to step up."

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news