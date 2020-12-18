Sam Marsden is one of those rare breed of players who has been a one-club man throughout his career, writes Nick Garnham.

The 34-year-old utility player will celebrate his 400th competitive first-team appearance for second-placed Macron SIL Division One side Sporting 87 against Bedricks Worth at the Victory Ground tomorrow (1.45pm).

But what makes his achievement all the more remarkable is that he has only been booked twice in his entire career – something that goes down well at a Christian club.

Sam Marsden, right, receives a framed Sporting 87 shirt with messages from his team-mates from first-team manager Jonathan WarnockPicture: Suffolk FA (43604042)

Marsden, who joined the Bury St Edmunds-based club as a 15-year-old, made his debut having turned 16 against Moreton Hall in a 4-1 win at Hardwick Heath in the former St Edmundsbury League on September 14th 2002.

Apart from the three years he spent away at university – and even then he still played when he was back home – Marsden has been a permanent fixture in the Sporting 87 side. If you include friendlies and Reserve and ‘A’ team matches, his total number of appearances is around the 500 mark.

Marsden, who was born and lives in Bury St Edmunds and works as a builder, told suffolkfa.com: “Some of my current team-mates weren’t even born when I made my debut.”

He believes he has played half his games for Sporting 87 as a centre-half, and the other half either in midfield or as a striker.

Marsden has scored 160 goals for the club, including the only goal of the game as Sporting 87 defeated Fornham St Martin 1-0 in the St Edmundsbury League’s Division One Mick McNeil KO Cup Final in 2004.

But his most remarkable achievement is the fact that he has been cautioned just twice.

He said: “I was not booked at all in the first 350 games, but I have had two bookings in the last couple of years – one was for a foul and the other was for not retreating ten yards at a free kick.”

Marsden, who has had approaches from other clubs but has always stayed loyal to Sporting 87, puts his outstanding disciplinary record down to his laid-back nature.

Sporting 87 first-team manager Jonathan Warnock said: “He has been an outstanding servant to the club and is a great role model within the club.

“People look up to him, especially the younger players, and his peers hold him in high regard.”

Opponents Bedricks Worth will form a guard of honour when he takes to the field ahead of tomorrow’s match at the Victory Ground.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news