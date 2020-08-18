The impact of Covid-19 has forced Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club to cancel their fixture against the PCA England Masters – but they are hopeful of rearranging a match for next summer.

A number of ex-England internationals had been due to visit The Victory Ground on Friday for a Twenty20 game to assist Bury in raising funds for some outdoor practice facilities, as well as helping to mark the club's 100th anniversary at their home ground.

However, due to a number of restrictions enforced by the ongoing pandemic, playing in front of a sell-out crowd is currently impossible.

Bury chairman Paul Whittaker said: "It is not going to happen this year but we are in discussions to rearrange a game – hopefully for next summer.

"It is disappointing because the whole club was looking forward to it, but it would fly in the face of everything we were trying to do to keep people safe. Even in front of a small crowd it would not have been possible."

PCA England Masters last visited Bury in 2016 when their line-up included the likes of now England head coach Chris Silverwood, former fast bowler Simon Jones and ex-batsman Mark Ramprakash.

