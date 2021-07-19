Thetford Town have lost the services of Max Melanson to a fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side.

The attack-minded midfielder, who was previously part of the academy at Yeovil Town, has opted to sign for Norwich United.

It ends a third spell at Mundford Road for Melanson, who most recently rejoined the club ahead of the 2019/20 campaign getting under way.

Max Melanson has left Thetford Town to link up with Norwich United. Picture: Mecha Morton

Since then he has gone on to make 45 appearances during the two Covid-19 impacted terms, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Melanson – formerly of Mildenhall Town, Stowmarket Town and Newmarket Town – had a particularly memorable 2017/18 season in a Thetford shirt, finding the net on 28 occasions from his 50 outings.

Meanwhile, Thetford continue their pre-season friendly schedule tomorrow when they play host to Thetford Rovers, who are managed by former Town player Bruno Tavares (7.30pm).

