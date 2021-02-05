Alan Lee believes his former student Brett McGavin has made the right choice in pushing himself to once again leave the comforts of Ipswich Town in his quest for more senior games.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised midfielder, who celebrated his 21st birthday in December, made a transfer deadline day loan move to Scottish second tier side Ayr United on Monday.

It comes after a host of players returning from injury in Paul Lambert’s Town squad has seen the ex-King Edward VI School pupil’s playing opportunities stall after a recent promising run in the starting XI.

Brett McGavin on the ball for Ipswich TownPicture: ITFC

Despite having had two previous loan spells, at his hometown club and fellow non-league side Concord Rangers, Bury Town’s former Ipswich Town Under-18s coach does not see McGavin’s latest move as anything but positive.

“With the situation at Ipswich Town he could take the easy option and hang around and maybe get a few more appearances but you are behind a lot of senior, more experienced players,” said Lee, Bury’s head of player development and Culford School’s head of football who made more than 100 appearance for Town himself.

“Or he could make the less easy decision of going up to Scotland and look to deal with a bunch of new players, prove himself and hopefully play some more football.

Bury Town director Alan Lee was Brett McGavin's former coach at Ipswich Town's academyPicture: Neil Dady

“I’m glad he made the decision he did. I think it’s the right one for him and he will benefit.”

He added: “Brett doesn’t need (under) 23s football, he needs the pressure of performing with a group of men that you only get with league football.

“If he establishes himself there that is a really big step. If it doesn’t work out for him he’s got to understand why and come back and go again.”

McGavin, who signed a new two-year contract at Portman Road in September, has made seven appearances this season, following on from four in the Covid-19 shortened 2019/20 campaign.

Brett McGavin in action for Ipswich Town against Charlton Athletic in Sky Bet League One at Portman Road in NovemberPicture: ITFC (44255656)

He joins up with Town team-mate Corrie Ndaba at fifth-placed Ayr until the end of the season. And McGavin is in line to make his home debut in a televised clash at home to Scottish Championship leaders Hearts tonight (BBC Sport Online, 7.45pm).

Reflecting on his games in Lambert’s League One side this season, Lee, who surprisingly revealed he along with a few others had to fight for him to get a scholarship, said: “I have been been very impressed and I thought he did himself credit. I think you can see how comfortable he is on the ball and he doesn’t make many mistakes. He is a really good kid.

“He is well brought up and his dad (Steve McGavin) obviously played, understands the game and keeps his feet on the ground.

"He is not fully grown yet, so you always have that limitation. He is going to be extremely tall and well built but he has still not fully matured, so who knows where he will end up?”

Lankester to fight for his place

McGavin’s team-mate Jack Lankester, who hails from Fornham-All-Saints, remained with the Blues despitereports of interest from Salford City regarding a loan move.

Jack Lankester celebrates scoring the winner for Ipswich Town at Shrewsbury TownPicture: ITFC (44255674)

He will hope to be involved in the match day squad when Blackpool visit tomorrow (3pm) but has added competition in loan signings Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas.

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town FC news

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds