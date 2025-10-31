Bury Town hope the arrival of striker Jamie McGrath will help solve their lack of goals.

McGrath has signed from Needham Market and could make his debut when Town host Banbury in Southern League Premier Central this Saturday (3pm).

Jamie McGrath - has joined Bury Town from Needham Market. Picture: Mecha Morton

The 27-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Market after joining from East Bergholt, and was part of the side who reached National League North.

Bury, who didn’t play last weekend, have scored just 13 goals in as many league games this season and need to start finding the net.

They’d been monitoring McGrath’s situation and took the chance to make their move.

“We’re looking forward to getting him going,” said assistant manager Paul Musgrove.

“You wouldn’t be doing your job if you weren’t keeping an eye on certain situations, whether it’s local or a little bit further afield.

“That’s one we’ve kept an eye on and we’ve been able to get him across.

“His playing time was limited, so we put an approach into Needham Market and he’s signed for us.

“He can play as a No.9 or a No.10. His hold-up play is very good, his space awareness down the side of centre-halves is very good, and he’s clinical when he’s in on goal.

“He’ll fit straight in and that’s part of what we look at when we sign players, to make sure we’re not signing a bad egg. He’s got a really good character.

“We’ve followed his progress since he was at East Bergholt and he’s made great strides in the last few years.”

While McGrath should make a difference, Bury are looking for goals from all over the pitch, not just the forwards.

Musgrove added: “If you’re watching Match of the Day, everybody identifies that teams are in the bottom half because they can’t score enough goals.

“But when we say that, we’re not just identifying centre-forwards, we get enough chances from set-plays that we’re not converting either.

“We’ve got a long throw that we don’t convert from, so people coming up to attack these set-plays, they aren’t doing their jobs either, so it’s not just the centre-forwards.”

Musgrove believes the first goal will be crucial when Bury, in 16th, meet 18th-placed Banbury this weekend. That’s because the visitors have also struggled for goals, with just 16 in 11 league games.

They’ve lost three successive league games since a 1-0 replay defeat at St Albans saw them miss out on a place in the FA Cup first round.

Musgrove said: “Banbury are an interesting one because they’re a team that have been up there in the last few years, playing a really good, brave attacking style.

“But this season they’ve only scored 16 goals in 11 games so they’re probably the same as us, thinking they haven’t scored enough, and they’ve conceded 21 so far.”

Captain Josh Curry is expected to be out for two more weeks, while Tommy Stagg remains sidelined.

But Ryan Jolland made his comeback from injury in the 4-2 defeat by Needham Market last time out, and is set to be available to face Banbury.