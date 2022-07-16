Ipswich Town Under-23s manager John McGreal reflected on a 'good test' for his scholars as a late goal at Bury Town forced a penalty shootout which they won to lift The Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy.

With Kieran McKenna's senior side involved in matches at Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon throughout the day, it was a decidedly young set of players which took to the pitch at The Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium for a 1pm kick-off.

The match was the second being played for Bury Town PA announcer and volunteer as well as Ipswich Town Supporters Club interim chairman Martin Swallow, who has been battling a brain tumour since 2020.

Martin Swallow hands over The Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy to Ipswich Town Under-23s captain Cameron Stewart, following winning the deciding penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury had won last year's inaugural game, which had been kept as a surprise to the Bury St Edmunds resident until he walked in, on a penalty shooutout in front of then Town first-team manager Paul Cook.

It was roles reversed for the outcome of the trophy this year though, with a goal inside the last 10 minutes from Ipswich substitute Zanda Siziba bringing the scoreline to 2-2 before the visitors went on to comfortably win the shootout 3-1, failing to score just once.

In front of a crowd including The Tractor Boys' former vice-captain Cole Skuse, who has just signed a new contract at Colchester United, a poor back-pass from Bury's new signing Lee Watkins led to a seventh minute opener for Ash Boatswain.

Lewis Ridd saves one of the Ipswich Town penalties to give Bury Town some hope in the shootout, though they went on to lose 3-1 Picture: Mecha Morton

But the former St Neots Town captain set up the other player who left The Saints this summer for west Suffolk, Charlie Johnson, to powerfully head in a 20th minute equaliser from his corner.

The high pressing of the Bury team, despite the hot conditions, then led to them taking the lead in the 31st minute with Ryan Horne winning the ball back off the defence before setting up former Town under-18s striker Cemal Ramadan to fire home.

It was Bury who started the second half looking the most likely to add to their tally but a host of changes, introducing a number of 16-year-olds, interrupted their flow and Sizibia provided a cool 84th minute finish following some neat build-up play a late leveller.

McGreal, who included Kesgrave-based young trialist Ben Haddoch, who had been with Bury last season following not being awarded a scholarship at Colchester United, in his starting line-up, reflected: "It was a really good test for us. We started the game particularly well obviously the experience of Bury then saw them get a good foothold in the game.

Ben Haddoch, who was playing for Bury Town last season, was in the Ipswich Town team as a trialist and is hoping to be a second-year scholar at Portman Road this coming season Picture: Mecha Morton

"Our young team were given a little bit of a rund-around at times but it was still a tight game.

"They then went 2-1 up following a set-play which we've got to learn deal with a lot better but we're a young team with a lot of first and second-year scholars playing today with the holes (from two first-team games). Hopefully they learn from it as it was a development game.

"We were always going to change shape anyway because of the heat. I think that was why the game was put at one o'clock as we needed to look after both teams.

Both squads took to the centre circle at Bury Town for the presentation of The Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy to Ipswich Town captain Cameron Stewart Picture: Mecha Morton

"I just thought when we the wingers came on second half it gave a us a little bit more impetus.

"We were still lacking quality at times but it was good to see them adjust from a 3-4-3 into a 4-3-3, another big part of their development.

Ipswich Town Under-23s manager John McGreal, who won promotion with the Blues to the Premier League, was in charge of a young side at Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

"And we looked more of a threat second half and ended up drawing the game, getting a goal late on.

"It is a really good feeler for our boys as we are really young today but that's great as it's what we're looking for at the football club, to test these young lads."

"We had to deal with the physicality and Bury can play a bit as well as you can see in that first half so it's a really good learning game for them.

Ipswich Town's Max Hudson and Bury Town substitute Matt Sherlock in action in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

"There is lots to work on, as we say, but it's three weeks of pre-season done now and they're had a really tough schedule so it's nice to finish with a local game with Chenners (Ben Chenery, Bury manager) and for the Bury fans as well."

Meanwhile, Chenery himself, who had Ipswich Town's young goalkeeper Lewis Ridd, who had ended the season on loan in west Suffolk, back on a borrowing basis in his goal, felt there was some pleasing signs.

"It was really good and we learn lots of things," he said.

"I think for our second game of pre-season the fitness levels were really high. We were playing against a full-time team that train every single day.

The Bury Town players did not get to wintess a penalty shootout that went their way this afternoon as Ipswich only missed one to win 3-1 Picture: Mecha Morton

"To press the team as we did on a hot day, we got a goal from that just by setting traps and being on the front foot. I believe that is the way we should play out of possession.

"I thought we managed half-spaces well and to stop them playing through us was really effective.

"I thought we were a threat going forwards.

"We had to change it around second half to give people more legs but it was a real worthwhile match we will get a lot out of and I'm sure Ipswich will as well so it was a really good afternoon's work."

Bury, who brought on an unnamed trialist who put what proved to be their last penalty over the crossbar, continue their build-up to the new Pitching In Isthmian League season, which starts following an FA Cup tie on August 6, with the visit of Great Yarmouth Town on Friday (7.45pm). The match will be the inaugural Brian Wadsworth Memorial Trophy - the former Blues volunteer having played in goal for both clubs.

The Blues had announced they were going to host relegated National League outfit King's Lynn Town on Tuesday but that match is now no longer going ahead and neither is the fixture with Colchester United on August 5, due to being involved in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Bury Town: Ridd, Hood (Curtis 75'), White (O'Malley 46'), Fenn (c), Johnson (Gardner 61'), Nyadazayo (Trailist 83'), Horne, Watkins (Flack 61'), Maughn, Yaxley (Sherlock 46'), Ramadan (H Jolland 75'). Unused sub: Mayhew (gk).

Ipswich Town XI: Bort, Stewart, Kabongolo, H Barbrook, F Barbrook, Chadock, Trialist, Hudson (Page 37'), Valentine, Trialist, Boatswain. Used subs: Siziba (46'), Steele (46'), Nwabueze (46').

Unused sub: Trialist (gk).