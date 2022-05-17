Tom Walters has rejoined Lakeheath as a contracted player.

The midfielder left the club midway through last season for neighbouring Mildenhall Town, for whom he made 12 appearances before finishing the campaign with lower-league Mundford.

However, he has now committed himself going forward to Lakenheath – much to the delight of manager Ben Cowling.

Tom Walters has signed a contract with Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Westley

The boss told Lakenheath's website: “We are delighted to get this signing done as early as we have.

"All the coaching staff were very keen to bring Tom back to the club if we could this summer. He made a big impression here before leaving for Mildenhall and understands the way we want to play.

"The award of the contract gives both the club and Tom some security going forward and represents another important step forward for the football club. I’m sure Tom will justify the faith we have placed on him and become an excellent addition to the playing group we have in place."