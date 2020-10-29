Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish has been left sweating on the results of his squad’s coronavirus tests ahead of their Biuldbase FA Vase tie at Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Following their weekend 2-2 draw at home to Stowmarket Town they were meant to be at Haverhill Rovers in their latest Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match on Tuesday. But a Stowmarket player testing positive for Covid-19 led to them also calling off their game.

“When the Stowmarket situation came out last night I said on my (team) WhatsApp group that if anyone is feeling under the weather to private message me and we can go from there,” said Cornish.

FOOTBALL - Mildenhall Town v Stowmarket Town..Pictured: Mildenhall celebrate their second goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (42846248)

“A player done that and this morning they got up and said they were feeling worse. They said they were not going to taking any chances and booked at test in Cambridge.”

It led to Cornish encouraging his whole squad to get tested.

“It is pointless us taking chances as at the end of the day it is a game of football and this is lives we are talking about,” he said.

“If he has got it and passed it on we have then got issues, so it is the right thing for us to do.”

Jack Ainsley scored Stowmarket's late equaliserPicture: Mecha Morton

One player who will definitely not be featuring in the Vase first round tie at lower-league Cambridgeshire side Whittlesey is keeper Danny Crump. He began a three-match suspension for a red card on Saturday with AFC Sudbury Academy player Sam Wright having been registered to stand in.

“He came in and did well Saturday,” said Cornish.

“I have known him for a while as he was at Norwich City Academy for a while and he is a more than capable goalkeeper.”

Despite Whittlesey currently being in a mid-table 10th position, the same as themselves but a level lower, in the United Counties League Division One, the Mildenhall boss will not be under-estimating the challenge they will face.

Tanner Call, who set up both Mildenhall goals, on the ball with George Quantrell, who recently returned to Stowmarket Town, paying close attention Picture: Mecha Morton

“Nothing is easy and nothing is given,” he said.

“We will do our research and I have spoken to Debenham already, who they beat in the last round, and they are a big physical side that play for set pieces on a narrow pitch.”

On Saturday, Stowmarket’s George Bugg put the visitors ahead inside 30 seconds before James Green (19’) and James Hall (29’) turned things around. But a 73rd minute close-range finish from Jack Ainsley saw the spoils shared.

James Bradbrook makes a save for StowmarketPicture: Mecha Morton

“The draw was probably a fair result,” said Cornish. “We had a couple of clear-cut chances and could have nicked it and they had a couple bobbling about in the box.”

After calling off Tuesday’s home game with Walsham-le-Willows after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19, Stowmarket have had another confirmed case while others are still awaiting results.

Mildenhall's Luke Butcher plays a pass under the watch of Stowmarket's Josh Mayhew on SaturdayPicture: Mecha Morton

It has led to tomorrow’s game at third-placed Kirkley & Pakefield, who have played 11 games compared to Stow’s seven, also being postponed, along with Tuesday's scheduled home game with Long Melford.

As of this morning, manager Rick Andrews said they had had two confirmed positive tests back and were still waiting on others.

Meanwhile, The Greens Meadow-based club unveiled a plaque yesterday to name the stand closest to the social club in honour of long-time supporters Bob Moore and Geoff Squirrell.