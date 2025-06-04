Mildenhall Town manager Phil Weavers has made his second addition of the summer.

Last month it was confirmed that the Isthmian League North Division outfit had reached an agreement to sign Soham Town Rangers goalkeeper Finley Iron.

And now Weavers has bolstered his midfield options with the impending signing of Ben Bradley.

Ben Bradley has agreed to join Mildenhall Town after his AFC Sudbury departure. Picture: Mecha Morton

The former Haverhill Rovers and Cambridge City player will arrive at The Riverside Stadium having spent the previous 18 months at a higher level with AFC Sudbury.

Weavers said: “As soon as we knew Ben was a possibility, it was a complete no brainer for us to do all we could to get him in.

“As someone who’s been operating at that higher level for a while now, he will bring a quality to the group which will only help improve us, as well as some valuable experience which we’ve lost a lot of over the summer and is important we try and replace.

“I can’t speak for him personally, but I think the timing of it all and the stage of life he finds himself at were big factor for him.

“He is a top top lad who is familiar with a lot of the squad already so the transition should be seamless and I for one am looking forward to seeing him in a Mildenhall shirt.”