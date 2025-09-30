Mildenhall Town manager Phil Weavers says facing Bury Town at home in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup is the fixture everyone in west Suffolk wants.

And Weavers, who used to captain the Blues, says that the Isthmian League North Division is not the same without his former club, who won promotion to the Southern League Premier Central Division last season.

Mildenhall, who moved up to 14th place in the table following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Stanway Rovers, host Bury in a second round tie at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).

Mildenhall Town manager Phil Weavers used to play for Bury Town. Picture: Mark Westley

Weavers said: “Bury Town at home naturally is the fixture everyone wants in the Suffolk Premier Cup, certainly in west Suffolk anyway.

“We enjoyed two competitive games against them last season and they were an outstanding side, ultimately getting promoted and deservedly so, and the truth is the league isn’t the same without them.

“Regardless of that, it’s great to see them doing well and competing at that higher level again. It’s a club very close to my heart obviously, one I was fortunate enough to captain and make around 100 appearances for, and I would only ever wish them the very, very best.

“The game comes at an unfortunate time for us really as we are midway through a big run of back-to-back games, in the nicest way we will have to prioritise accordingly.

“I doubt Bury will be any different, but any side either team field will be a competitive one and we are looking forward to testing ourselves against them.”

After a bright start to the season, Bury have lost their last three games by the odd goal, which has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup and slip to 14th in the league

Weavers is expecting a good gate at the Riverside Stadium – and that the two teams can serve up a match worthy of the occasion.

“It was our record attendance when we faced them at home in the league last season, but being a midweek match, I can’t see it reaching quite the same levels, but hopefully we can get a few through the gate and serve up a game worthy of it,” he said.