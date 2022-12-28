Manager Phil Weavers was pleased with the reaction that he got from his Mildenhall Town players on Boxing Day.

After falling behind early on, Mildenhall eventually went into the break trailing 3-2 to visiting Walsham-le-Willows at The Riverside Stadium.

However, following the 55th-minute dismissal of Walsham captain Karl Saffery, Weavers’ side took control of proceedings and they eventually went on to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches courtesy of a 4-3 victory.

George Bugg celebrates drawing Mildenhall level from the penalty spot. Picture: Mecha Morton

Reflecting on the second-half comeback, Weavers said: “We spoke before the game about the difficulty surrounding Boxing Day, it’s always a funny fixture.

“It’s a bit like Marmite. As a player it was one I always looked for but I know other lads feel differently, coming off the back of two or three days eating food and having a drink with their families.

“The early kick-off exaggerates it a bit more. I’ve never kicked off at 11am personally, it was always 1pm or 3pm so it was a different scenario.

Tatum Cartner scored his first goal in Mildenhall colours. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It levels fixtures out a little bit and that’s no disrespect to Walsham, I’ll always speaking highly of them because they’re always game and we knew they would be today.

“With the way the game went it was just about getting over the line.

“We lost two of our most experienced players today. Butch (Luke Butcher, captain) was ill this morning and Steedy (Alex Steed, midfielder) pulled up in the warm up.

“They’re our two most senior outfield players so I challenged the players. These younger lads – not many of them are over 30 – are the future of the club and I wanted them to step up.

Kieran Twinn headed in Mildenhall's third goal of the encounter. Picture: Mecha Morton

“First half they didn’t and me and Brady (Stone, assistant) said our piece (at half-time) and we saw a better and more intense Mildenhall in the second half.

“I can accept poor performances, you’re not going to play well every week, and I can accept bad results because you’ll always lose the odd game but it’s how you lose and today I thought second half we really showed what we’re about.”

Mildenhall will return to action on Monday when they make the short journey to take on neighbouring Lakenheath (3pm).

Just one place splits the two teams in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, and Weavers is anticipating a closely-fought encounter.

Tanner Call celebrates scoring the winning goal for Mildenhall on Boxing Day. Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “There’s a lot of derbies for us in this league but Mildenhall versus Lakenheath is probably the big one at the moment.

“We’ll go into it full of confidence because we’re on a good run but then so are they.

“I just want to see good football. I back my lads and the way we play, if we get that right we’ve got a good chance of getting something.”

* Lakenheath head into next week’s bank holiday derby against Mildenhall on the back of suffering a 3-2 defeat at table-topping Thetford Town on Tuesday evening.

Ben Cowling’s men found themselves three goals behind and playing with 10 men at the 70-minute mark, but two late goals almost saw them pull off the most unlikely of comebacks.

Ex-Bury Town frontman Dan Gilchrist notched Thetford’s first two goals, the second of which – in the 55th minute – came from the penalty spot after Lakenheath defender Josh Wells had been sent off for deliberate handball.

Elliot Smith scored a third for the hosts before Lakenheath’s Luke Young and Connor Brand set up a nervy final few moments with a couple of late goals.

Seventh-placed Lakenheath are one position and two points below Mildenhall having played a game more.