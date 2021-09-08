As far as 72-hour periods go, they do not get much better for Ricky Cornish and his Mildenhall Town side.

On Saturday, Cornish’s men caused a big Emirates FA Cup shock when they came from behind to defeat a Royston Town outfit from two leagues above them.

Mildenhall were a goal down early on in Hertfordshire, but they were level soon after via Dan Brown, before Darryl Coakley’s deflected free kick edged them in front.

Mildenhall players celebrate their third goal on Tuesday evening. Picture: Mark Westley

Goalkeeper Josh Pope was the hero though, saving a last-minute penalty to ensure passage through to a second qualifying round date at Norwich United.

Understandably they looked a little leggy – particularly during the second half – when returning to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division duties on Tuesday night, yet they still had enough in reserve to see off Haverhill Rovers 3-1.

“I’m very happy with the boys because we looked leggy and we looked tired,” said Cornish, who saw his side move up to fourth following the victory at Recreation Way.

“We tried to freshen it up, giving young Sammy Markwick at 18 his full debut, but even he tired towards the end after a great performance.

“We still created a number of decent chances, we’re just not taking all of them at the moment.

“At 2-0 we were managing the game really well but then they get back into it with a bit of scruffy one. Maybe for five or 10 minutes they had a bit of a go after that, but thankfully we got control and Benny (Nolan) scored a great header.

“All things considered we’ve done really well to come through both games.”

