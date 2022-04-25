Phil Weavers has taken his first footsteps into management after being appointed the new boss of Mildenhall Town.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit have turned to Weavers after they took the decision earlier this month to part company with Ricky Cornish.

Former Bury Town and Stowmarket Town midfielder Weavers joined Mildenhall as a player in the summer of 2019 and he has gone on to make more than 70 appearances for the club.

Phil Weavers is the new manager of Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mark Westley

And now he will combine those playing duties alongside his responsibility in the dugout after being chosen as Cornish's successor.

Mildenhall vice-chairman Ryan Townsin said: "We had plenty of interest in the job, and some real good interest as well.

"Weaves came up as a late option in the process and we really liked what he had to say.

"He is someone we're already close to and we know what he is all about. We are looking forward to seeing what he achieves as manager of the club."

Weavers oversaw Mildenhall's season-ending 2-0 win over March Town United on Saturday, with Tanner Call and Natty Stewart both on target to secure a third-placed finish.