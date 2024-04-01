Mildenhall Town sealed the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title and promotion back to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division after a 1-0 victory away at Lakenheath this afternoon.

Phil Weavers’ side’s 26th victory of the campaign was secured after Kieran Twinn found the back of the net eight minutes after half-time.

The win takes Mildenhall to 82 points in the table with four matches of the campaign remaining, meaning second-placed Newmarket Town could not close the gap to the top with three games remaining, despite their 1-0 victory at Thetford Town today.

Mildenhall Town have won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Picture: Mark Westley

This is the second Premier Division title in the club’s history and they will return to the Isthmian League North Division for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Since their relegation in 2019 and after two abandoned seasons, Mildenhall achieved a third-placed finish in the Premier Division in 2021/22 before finishing sixth last season.

FT it’s a 1-0 Win and that means…



We are CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/lSQai5WJgE — Mildenhall Town FC (@MildenhallTown) April 1, 2024

Mildenhall boss Weavers had previously praised his side for their mentality as they never took their eye off the ball after being runaway leaders for some time.

Mildenhall face another three away trips in a row, which includes a journey to Harleston Town on Saturday (3pm), before they will be able to celebrate at The Riverside Stadium on the final day of the season, when they welcome Dereham Town on April 20.