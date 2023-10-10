Darren Mills marked his return to Bury Town with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn an unlikely-looking point at home to Gorleston.

The hosts had trailed to their Norfolk counterparts 2-0 heading into the 89th minute after Ryan Curtis had capitalised on a poor backpass two minutes beforehand to add to Dion Frary’s stunning first-half opener.

But Ed Upson served up the first of two dangerous corners which saw their lead wiped out, with Lewis O’Malley headed home ahead of Mills’ 97th minute salvo, nodding the ball in after his first effort was saved.

Darren Mills celebrates his last-gasp equaliser against Gorleston with Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn before knee sliding in front of thehome supporters Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

It saw Bury avoid a second defeat of the campaign in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign to keep the feelgood factor going after Saturday’s 1-0 win at higher-league Wingate & Finchley to reach the Izusu FA Trophy first round proper, where they will travel to Billericay Town on October 28.

Injuries forced Cole Skuse into two changes from that weekend victory with Joe White, who had to have stitches above his eyebrow to a nasty gash, replaced by captain Ollie Fenn while Louis Henman-Mason came in for Ryan Jolland.

The big news though came on the bench where striker Mills, released from the club in the summer ahead of joining Step 6 Holland FC, made his third return to the club, having rejoined towards the end of Ben Chenery’s managerial reign last season.

Darren Mills watches his header go in to provide a 97th minute equaliser on his return to Bury Town in a 2-2 draw against Gorleston Picture: Neil Dady/ Bury Town FC

Darren Cockrill made one change to his Greens side who drew 1-1 in the league at Brentwood Town at the weekend with Jacek Zielonka replacing Aby Matthews in the midfield.

It was Bury who started brightly with Luke Brown firing wide from inside the area in the fourth minute before Ryan Horne found the side-netting with an angled shot soon after.

The visitors’ threatened in behind the Bury defence in the 10th minute but Connor Ingram also found the side-netting.

Jose Santa De La Paz showed his electric pace to reach a long raking pass from Fenn but found the angle, after going past goalkeeper Jake Jessup, too tight, sending his shot across the face of goal.

Gorleston opened up the hosts in the 19th minute but Luke Johnson blazed the ball well over from Connor Ingram’s cut-back.

De La Paz did well to pull the ball back from the byline for Brown soon after with his strike partner’s chip from the edge of the box landing on the roof of the net.

It was Gorleston, who had been enjoying a good spell of possession, who took the lead with a stunning long-range effort in the 27th minute.

Bury Town's home fixture with Gorleston had been in doubt a few hours from kick-off when the assigned assistant referee was caught up behind a traffic collision, but Paul Staddon from Elmswell, who was the other assistant referee, was able to get his son Rian to step in at short notice Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

The Bury defence failed to clear the danger and the ball came out to Frary on the left who took a touch out of his feet before seeing his effort fly into the top left-hand corner.

Gorleston continued to press forward and went close to doubling their advantage in the 39th minute with Ethan Mayhew having to head clear Joe Jefford’s header off the line from a right-wing cross.

Up the other end the final ball was not coming off for Bury who had failed to mount the response to going behind their coaching team would have expected.

But they came within a lick of paint of levelling towards the end of two minutes of stoppage time. Santa De La Paz burst down the left and saw his low shot spin up off the base of the post with Adam Tann getting his head to the loose ball ahead of Ed Upson.

Bury passed up a big chance to get back on terms within two minutes of the second half starting with Maughn firing wide after picking the pocket of Lewis Johnson on the edge of the box.

Jefford limped out of the action in the 54th minute with Gorleston bringing on George Keys.

Bury survived a cross whizzing through the six-yard box in a rare visiting attack with some tentative calls that Maughn had illegally held off his man not interesting the referee.

Skuse turned to his bench on the hour mark with Cemal Ramadan one of three changes with the striker soon flicking on a Maughn cross for Olie Yun to convert at the far post before the celebrations were cut short by the offside flag.

Upson sent a dipping shot over a couple of minutes later while it was his corner which was met by a downward header on the run at the far post from Yun but the wing-back could not steer it on target.

A Mills shot from out wide deflected comfortably through to Jessup as Bury’s frustration grew heading into the final 15 minutes.

Maughn continued to look lively down the right and jinked his way through three defenders before laying off to Ramadan, but the striker’s angled shot from the hands of the Gorleston shot-stopper.

But despite all Bury’s probing it was Gorleston who scored the game’s key second goal when they profited from a mistake from Bury skipper Fenn when his 87th minute back header fell short and Curtis nipped it to take the ball round Cullum and rolls it into the open net.

However, Bury set up a grandstand finish when they halved the deficit from Upson’s 89th minute corner with centre-back O’Malley headed in from inside the six-yard box.

A minute of six minutes were signalled to be added on and it was in the seventh of those that the magic moment arrived from a Bury perspective when substitute Mills, through sheer brute determination managed to force the ball in from another dangerous Upson corner at the second attempt.

It sent the home crowd wild as Bury secured a point that felt like a victory.

Next up for Bury, who remain eighth in the table, is a trip to Heybridge Swifts on Saturday (3pm).

Bury: Cullum, Maughn, Yun, E Mayhew, Fenn (cpt), O’Malley, Henman-Mason (Gardner 60’), Upson, Santa (Ramadan 60’), Brown (Mills 63’), Horne.

Unused subs: Curtis, Smith.

Booked: None.

Gorleston: Jessup, Johnson, Frary, Jefford (Keys 54’), Tann, Johnson, C Ingram (K Ingram 82’), Curtis, Docherty (cpt), Zielonka (Matthews 70’), Parker.

Booked: Curtis (87’), Jessup (89’).

Attendance: 405.

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Darren Mills will get the plaudits but Max Maughn was the brightest performer for Bury, despite having been on his unnatural left side for most of the game.