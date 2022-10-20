Brandon-raised seamer Tymal Mills has been drafted into England’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia as an injury-replacement ahead of tomorrow’s opener with Afghanistan in Perth (12pm BST), it has been confirmed.

The former Mildenhall, Tuddenham and Suffolk star, who now plays for Sussex, had travelled with Jos Butler’s side as one of the reserves.

But following a serious ankle injury sustained by key fellow Suffolk-raised paceman Reece Topley before the warm-up match with Pakistan on Monday, the 30-year-old was given the nod ahead of fellow reserve Richard Gleeson.

Tymal Mills pictured bowling for Suffolk against Norfolk in 2018 Picture: Mecha Morton

Polstead-raised former Royal Hospital School pupil Topley had been England’s leading T20 wicket-taker this year – taking 17 in 16 games at an average of 28 runs – heading into the Covid-delayed tournament.

It has been reported he will undergo surgery after flying home on ankle ligament damage.

The former Hadleigh Cricket Club youth player wrote on his Instagram account; "Devastated but wishing the boys the best of luck and backing them to put in an amazing performance at this World Cup!

Reece Topley for Surrey at the Kia Oval Picture: David Rowe/ LondonCentrical.Photoshelter.com

"Thanks for all the messages, I feel so lucky to have people sending so many messages of good wishes."

Mill had made a promising start to last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, with seven wickets at 15.42 in four games before a thigh injury saw him ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

A statement on the ECB website confirming the latest news read: "Surrey and England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with ligament damage to his left ankle.

"Topley sustained the injury before England’s tournament warm-up fixture on Monday against Pakistan in Brisbane whilst taking part in a fielding drill before the match.

"Results of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the injury.

"Sussex seamer Tymal Mills has been drafted into England’s squad, having travelled to Australia as a reserve. Lancashire’s Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve. Wood will join the England party in due course."