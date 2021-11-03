Tymal Mills has received the cruel news that he will play no further part in England's ICC Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

The Brandon-raised bowler pulled up with a thigh injury during Monday afternoon's victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah and had to leave the field for treatment.

And subsequent scans have shown the extent of the damage, which is serious enough to end the former Mildenhall schoolboy's involvement in the tournament.

Tymal Mills is out of the World Cup with a thigh injury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Mills, who was recalled to the England squad after a four-year absence, has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

He was diagnosed with a congenital back condition in 2015 and suffered another stress fracture earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the omission of Mills has seen Polstead's left-armer Reece Topley called up as a replacement.

England will next be in action on Saturday when they take on South Africa in their final Super 12s encounter.

