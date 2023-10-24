Bury Town proved to be their own worst enemies as they gifted two late first-half goals to Brightlingsea Regent in a 2-1 home defeat.

Cole Skuse’s side had dominated the opening half but a lapse of concentration at the back first let in Manny Ogunrinde to fire the R’s ahead before another misplaced pass was punished by Kojo Apenteng in the third minute of stoppage time.

Bury had managed to come from 2-0 down last time out at the OCR Ram Meadow Stadium two week’s previously against Gorleston, not scoring their first until the 89th minute through Lewis O’Malley before substitute Darren Mills’ 97th minute salvo.

Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn was involved in two sloppy passages of play at the back that led to Brightlingsea Regent scoring their goals Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

But on this occasion with Mills seemingly not fit enough to enter the fray they rarely looked capable of pulling it off.

Late hope was given by Olie Yun slamming home an Ed Upson corner which broke loose in the six-yard box in the 86th minute but goalkeeper Lewis Greene was not troubled thereafter.

It saw Skuse’s side fall to back-to-back Pitching In Isthmian League North Division defeats for the first time in his Blues tenure, leaving them 13th in the tbale after eight matches, while the R’s moved up a spot to sixth.

Ed Upson looks to bypass a Brightlingsea defender with a pass in front of Cole Skuse and the Bury Town bench in the 2-1 home defeat to Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

Having been without a fixture at the weekend, Skuse made three changes from the side who took to the pitch in the previous weekend’s hugely disappointing 6-1 defeat at Heybridge Swifts.

Joe White returned wearing a head bandage from a nasty cut above his eye sustained at Wingate & Finchley with Will Gardner making way.

Captain Ollie Fenn and Ethan Mayhew were the others to come in with striker Luke Brown dropping to the bench while Ryan Jolland sat out with another injury issue.

The first notable action did not arrive until the 14th minute when Olie Yun found a pocket of space on the corner of the area but saw his shot deflected wide of the far post.

Bury Town substitute Ethan Flack looks to beat his man down the wing against Brightlingsea Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

A few minutes later Ed Upson curled wide from the edge of the box as Bury’s pressure continued.

The visitors were forced into a change in the 26th minute when Marley Andrews, a promotion winner with AFC Sudbury last season, was replaced by another ex-Yellows man in Harry Critchley.

Former professional Upson sent a central free kick whistling past the angle of post and bar after Cemal Ramadan was upended after pouncing on a loose pass.

Wing-back Olie Yun scored his second goal for Bury since signing from Dereham Town in he summer Picture: Mecha Morton

The R’s were often breaking at pace but without being able to threaten Danny Cullum’s goal while a quick snapshot up the other end from Ramadan curled wide.

Ryan Horne also saw a low effort spin wide of the right-hand post after taking a nick off a defender’s boot.

Bury Town fell to back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time this season and went a second night game at Ram Meadow without a victory Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

But for all Bury’s pressure it was the visitors who stormed into a two-goal lead in the space of four mad minutes at the end of the half.

First, a loose Fenn pass deflected off a Brightlingsea player into the path of Ofundride who drove forward before seeing his powerful effort from outside the fringe of the area fly into the net after deflecting up off Lewis O’Malley’s lunge.

The home side then shot themselves in the foot again in the third minute of stoppage time, giving up the ball to Apenteng who also fired in from outside the penalty area.

There was controversy surrounding the goal though as the offside flag had been raised but the referee over-ruled the decision after a discussion that had suggested the player in question had not been interfering with play.

Bury made their first change ahead of the second half with Brown replacing Santa.

Ogunrinde ran into space down the right in the 52nd minute but after cutting inside his shot rippled the side-netting.

An angled Upson shot, following his corner coming back to him, found keeper Lewis Greene’s hands behind it after looping up off a defender’s foot as Bury looked for a moment to spark the revival.

Just past the hour mark Zack Littlejohn sent an effort whistling over the Bury bar.

Brightlingsea continued to look the more dangerous on their fleeting attacks with Apenteng firing wide with a rasping angled shot after drifting into space following a throw-in.

With 15 minutes to go Maughn got away down the left but Upson was unable to steer his cross goalwards after meeting it at the near post.

Former Colchester United academy player Maughn continued to looks the Blues’ brightest outlet and another cross flew across the six-yard box,

A tame Upson free kick was comfortably dealt with by Greene as the game entered its last five regulation minutes with captain Ollie Fenn having been replaced by attacker Ethan Flack in a tactical shift.

The moment the home fans had been craving arrived in the 86th minute though as Bury halved the deficit following an Upson corner that was not dealt with after being flicked on and Yun was on hand to slam the ball home from close range.

Apenteng sent a free kick from the edge of the box over as Brightlingsea passed up an opportunity to restore their two-goal lead as seven minutes of additional time were relayed.

Bury threw a few late deliveries into the box but the visiting defence were able to clear their lines for a big three away points for the side relegated into the division last season.

It was far from ideal preparation for going up against higher-league Billericay Town in Essex in the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday but that is now the challenge facing Skuse’s side.

Bury: Cullum, Maughn, O’Malley, Mayhew, White, Fenn (cpt) (Flack 83’), Horne (Curtis 89’), Upson, Ramadan, Santa (Brown 46'), Yun.

Unused subs: Mills, Gardner.

Booked: None.

Brightlingsea: Greene, Worrell (cpt) (Grimes 73’), Durling, Thompson, Ogunrinde, Russell, Sotoyinbo, Apenteng, Littlejohn, Andrews (Chritchley 26’), Harris (Brown-Bampoe 66’).

Unused subs: Grimes, Honesty, Brown-Bampoe.

Booked: Harris (26’), Greene (86’), Littlejohn (86’).

Attendance: 444

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Max Maughn once again stood out as Bury’s brightest spark, providing their best attacking outlet down the left wing.