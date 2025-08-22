There was mixed emotions for joint Walsham-le-Willows managers Ian Hubbard and Chay Budd on Tuesday evening.

On the one hand the two bosses were filled with pride after watching their side go toe-to-toe in the FA Cup with a Gorleston outfit that ply their trade one level higher in the Isthmian League North Division.

Walsham battled back from being 2-0 down on Saturday to force a midweek replay, which went the distance before the visitors from Norfolk triumphed up spot kicks.

Joint bosses Ian Hubbard and Chay Budd Picture: Mark Bullimore

And that is where the tinge of disappointment lies because Walsham – as was the case in last season’s play-off final – were agonisingly close to rewriting the club’s history books.

Victory would have seen the village side progress through to the first qualifying round for the first time, yet it was not meant to be.

Hubbard said: “Obviously we were disappointed but we were also proud of the boys for the way they played.

“Gorleston are a side that have not lost for 25 or 26 games at the level above and if you look over the two matches, you could probably make a case to say we shaded the chances.

“It does feel a little unjust that we haven’t gone through, but that’s football and that’s how it goes.

“It’s massive for the football club that we’ve been able to compete with a side at that level and for the players it’s another learning curve, just like the play-off final was.”

By chance, Walsham will be back at Great Yarmouth Town – where Gorleston play home fixtures – for a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash against the Wellesley Recreation Ground’s landlords tomorrow (3pm).

It is the start of a run of five away league games out of six for Walsham, with Hubbard hoping that his team can put their cup disappointment behind them quickly.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and set about trying to pick up some league points now,” he added.

“We won at Yarmouth last year but they’re always very good at home.

“It’s still very early in the season so you never quite know how good sides are going to be, but Yarmouth away is always tough.”

A check will be made on Kieran Twinn for this weekend’s game after he limped off against Gorleston with an ankle injury.