Head coach Jacob Ford was left with ‘mixed feelings’ after seeing Bury St Edmunds’ unbeaten run come to an end against table-topping Redruth last weekend.

On the one hand Ford was pleased with a first-half performance that saw his team head into the break 29-13 in front.

However, the National League 2 South leaders roared back in the second half, eventually running out 38-32 winners at the GK IPA Haberden.

Chris Bacon drives forward for Bury against Redruth. Picture: Mark Westley

It halted a sequence of eight matches without defeat for Bury, who sit seventh in the table.

Ford said: “Reflecting on the game overall, it left mixed feelings. In the first half we took a huge step forward and played really well.

“We not only matched a side that is in contention for the title, we dominated in lots of different areas.

The Bury players remember the victims for the French air disaster before taking on Redruth. Picture: Mark Westley

“But the mixed feelings come from the second half when they found a way back into the game.

“In terms of our reaction to that, it wasn’t good enough but it’s a brilliant lesson for us – these are the standards we are striving to reach.

“Redruth are a side that have been together for three or four years and they have a brand of rugby that brings them success.

“We want to go a different way in terms of style, but the longer we’re together the better it will be.”

Match action from last weekend's defeat to Redruth. Picture: Mark Westley

The Wolfpack are back in action tonight away at Guernsey for a rearranged fixture (7.30pm).

The players were due to fly out to the Channel Islands this morning and return tomorrow.

However, with the game taking place on a date that had originally been left free in the calendar, Ford has a number of players unavailable.

“Each week in this league provides you with different challenges and this is one of the biggest we’ll have,” added Ford, who is also the club’s director of rugby.

“Some lads had sorted some time off because there was no game, so that provides us with a challenge as coaches in terms of selection.

“We will not have that consistency of team selection that we’ve had in recent weeks, but I’m looking forward to giving some lads the chance to put in a decent performance for Bury.”

Hosting Guernsey are two places and five points worse off than Bury going into the fixture.