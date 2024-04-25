Thetford Town boss Matt Morton is confident his side can progress to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-off final if they perform to the levels he knows they can reach.

A trip to third-placed Mulbarton Wanderers awaits them in the semi-final tomorrow (3pm) after Thetford Town’s 6-0 hammering of visiting Heacham on Saturday secured them fourth spot in the table.

Shaun Avis starred with a hat-trick, as Daniel Gilchrist, Cameron King and Elliot Smith also got on the scoresheet to leave Morton’s outfit full of confidence heading into the one-legged tie.

Thetford Town face Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday. Picture: Mark Westley

“We’ve just got to prepare properly and efficiently and go into the game confident knowing that if we play near our best, that will be enough to win the game,” said the Thetford boss.

“We know that if we impose our style of play, and we reach anywhere near a nine-out-of or a 10-out-of 10 performance from our perspective, we will beat Mulbarton because, with all due respect, at our best we win the game.

“However, I think Mulbarton are more consistent than us and they can consistently get to their level more often than we get to ours.”

Matt Morton wants believes Thetford can win on Saturday if they play at their best. Picture: Mark Westley

Thetford collected four points from the two fixtures against tomorrow’s opponents this season, but Morton is not using that as a psychological advantage for what he described as a one-off cup final.

“I don’t necessarily look at the head-to-heads that have happened over the course of an eight-month season and think ‘that means we’ve got the edge going into this one’,” he said.

“I don’t think winning tomorrow is everything, it’s just everything on that day, because everything would be getting there (to the final) and winning the next fixture.

“If we do (get promoted) it would be incredible for the football club, because they’ve never done it before, it would be incredible for the loyal fans, certainly the long-suffering ones, who have not seen the type of football that they’ve seen over the last two or three years.”