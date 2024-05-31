Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove has revealed Cemal Ramadan ‘showed a clear indication that he wanted to stay’ after the striker signed a new two-year deal at the club – keeping him at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Ramadan, who led the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division scoring charts with 30 goals last campaign, helped Cole Skuse’s side to a second-placed finish before their heartbreaking play-off semi-final defeat at home to Brentwood Town.

The long-serving striker, and last campaign’s Supporters’ Player of the Season, has put pen to paper and will hope to mount another promotion charge under the guidance of Skuse and Musgrove next term – who also committed their futures to the club after they agreed new deals to remain as Bury’s management team for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

“He was obviously, with his goal ratio, going to turn heads.” said Musgrove.

“He showed a clear indication that he wanted to stay with us. It was just a matter of making everything match so it was right for everybody.

“He obviously had an outstanding season last season, and he thrives even more under the conditions he’s working with. It was really important for us to tie him down early on.

“He’s loved at Bury. He’s been there for a long while now and he finds it like a home. He’s going to thrive even more.”

Boss Skuse stated the striker, who has amassed more than 150 goals for Bury, turned down ‘lucrative offers’ to remain at Ram Meadow, and Musgrove admitted there would have been ‘a lot of questions asked’ if the club had failed to keep hold of his services.

He also said that if there was a change in the Bury dugout this summer, then the striker may not have stayed.

“It would have been tough to find somebody who would put those numbers up at the end of the season. He knows his worth to the club, we know it and we’re really happy we’ve got it done,” said Musgrove.

“He’s a fantastic lad, his work ethic of the ball has been brilliant as well. We just hope this sends a signal that last season wasn’t a one off and we want to be able to improve again. To get Cemal done early hopefully sends a clear signal.”

The end of the club’s statement said Skuse and Musgrove are continuing discussions with the playing squad ahead of the new campaign.

“We’re in positive talks with a lot of the boys,” said Musgrove.

“We’ve got a happy squad, they really gel well together.

“Just expect some more people staying.”