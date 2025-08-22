Following his recent success at national level, Myles Turner has now proven himself on the global stage.

It was back in June that the West Suffolk Swimming Club member set a new British record on his way to glory in the 400m individual medley at the London Aquatics Centre.

And the 25-year-old, who is a teacher at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, backed that performance up earlier this month by winning two gold medals at the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Singapore.

Myles Turner won two gold medals in Singapore Picture: Contributed

Turner was once again in dominant form in the 400m individual medley, coming out on top by more than two seconds in the 25-29 age group.

And there was further success in the 200m backstroke, with Turner triumphing ahead of the rest of the field to make it a competition to remember.

The former Guildhall Feoffment Primary School, St James Middle School and King Edward VI School pupil said: “I didn’t know what to expect. I travelled over there looking to produce the best performances I could and then would see where that got me.

“I’d never raced most of those people before so in many ways that allowed me to just focus on myself.

“Both times when I touched the wall and saw my name in first place, I had to double take. I was shocked and I’m not sure it’s something I’ll ever get used to.

“It was definitely unexpected to win two gold medals but it just goes to show that all of the hard work over the years is paying off.”

The occasion was made even more special for Turner due to the fact that his family had made the journey to the Far East to offer their support.

He added: “Having my mum, my dad and my sister there supporting me definitely made it extra special.

“I had plenty of pictures with them with my medals and it’s something I’ll always remember.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot for me over the years so for them to see this outcome was amazing.”

Turner was also agonisingly close to returning from the trip with three medals.

He finished fourth in the 200m individual medley, just 0.09 seconds behind third place.

“It would have been nice to have come away with three medals but I can’t complain with two golds,” said Turner. “You do question what things you could have done differently because I was so close, but I can’t change it and it’s definitely not something I’m dwelling on now.”

Earlier this summer, Turner also repeated his success of 2024 with a double victory at the Suffolk County & East Region Open Water Championships in Norwich.