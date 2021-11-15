Roared on by their home crowds in Saturday's first round proper ties, both Felixstowe & Walton United and Needham Market were able to match their club record runs in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

And following today's draw at Wembley, both Stuart Boardley's and Kevin Horlock's sides are set to benefit from home advantage as they look to make club history with victory in the second round proper.

Suffolk's other remaining side, Leiston, are now already on a record run in the competition and although they have not been afforded the same luxury of staying in Suffolk, they will remain in the region at equivalent-level opposition.

The FA Trophy culminates with a Wembley final Picture: The FA

Step 4 Felixstowe & Walton United provided one of the shocks of the first round in knocking out higher-division leaders Peterborough Sports 2-1. And their reward is a home tie against Vanarama National League North (Step 2) opponents in AFC Telford United on November 27 (3pm).

The Somerset-based team are currently struggling in their division, lying third from bottom with just two wins and three draws from their opening 13 matches.

Their trip to Suffolk will be their first game in this season's FA Trophy competition, with the second round proper being the entry level for Step 2 sides. They were semi-finalists in 2018/19 and reached the third round last year.

Henry Barley celebrates scoring for Felixstowe & Walton United against Peterborough Sports on Saturday Picture: Dave Francis

Needham Market – who got past Margate on Saturday with a stoppage-time header from Hans Mpongo – will fancy their chances at home to lower-league Welwyn Garden City.

The Hertfordshire side ply their trade in the Pitching In Southern League Division One Central where they currently occupy 11th position.

Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's Leiston – who were convincing 3-0 winners at home to Harrow Borough on Saturday – will travel into Hertfordshire looking to extend their record run against a fellow Step 3 side in Bishop's Stortford.

The Blues, who sit eighth in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division table, play at Woodside Park which has a listed capacity of 4,525 (525 seats).

Hans Mpongo wheels away to celebrate his stoppage-time winner for Needham Market against Margate on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

Stortford are previous winners of the FA Trophy but that was back in 1980/81, when they beat Sutton United 1-0 at Wembley.

All 41 second round proper ties are due to take place on Saturday, November 27.

Winning clubs at this stage of the competition will receive £3,750 from the prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,000.

Read more: Saturday's local football round-up

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport