Needham Market and AFC Sudbury have traded goalkeepers over recent days.

Earlier this week Sudbury confirmed the arrival of Marcus Garnham, who had spent the previous six years between the posts for Needham. And at the same time that they announced the addition of Garnham, the Yellows added that James Bradbrook – their goalie for the previous two campaigns – had left the club.

And now Bradbook’s switch to the Marketmen to replace Garnham has been revealed in a move that boss Tom Rothery called a ‘no-brainer’.

James Bradbrook has agreed to join Needham Market. Picture: Mark Westley

Bradbrook was previously with Needham between 2012 and 2017 when he left to link up with Rothery, who was then in charge of Brightlingsea Regent. The ‘keeper has also gone on to turn out for the likes of Bury Town and Stowmarket Town.

Rothery said: “It was a no-brainer to bring in Bradders. Marco had been brilliant for us but I decided to make a change in goal and Bradders was our top target, so the fact we’ve been able to get him is very pleasing.

“I worked with with him for 18 months at Brightlingsea so he’s someone I know well and I know how he plays.

“He’s a good fit for us and the most impressive thing I can say about him is he does everything with minimal fuss.

“He’s really experienced for someone in their mid-20s and I can see him being our goalkeeper at Needham for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, Needham have also confirmed that Jamie McGrath, Seth Chambers, Ben Hunter, Eddie Barker, Tommy Smith, Jake Dye, Kyle Hammond, Keiran Morphew, Dan Morphew, Luke Ingram and Reggie Lambe have all committed to the club for next season.

Garnham, along with Jacob Lay, Josh Blunkell, Tevan Allen, Ollie Fraser and Teddy Collis, have all departed.