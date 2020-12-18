Disappointment but also plenty of pride were the emotions felt by Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock as he left the dugout at Gloucester City on Tuesday night.

The Marketmen had ensured a piece of club history was made on their return to action on Saturday, reaching the second round proper of the Buildbase FA Trophy for the first time.

The 2-1 home victory against Leiston, with first-half goals from Ben Fowkes and Jake Dye, before Finlay Barnes pulled one back 16 minutes from time, was far more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Needham Market players celebrate Jake Dye's goal, which made it 2-0 against Leiston in the first half. Picture: Hannah Parnell

And Tuesday’s subsequent tie at Vanarama National League North leaders Gloucester City saw them draw praise from opposition fans following a 4-2 defeat.

After finding themselves 3-0 down inside little more than half-an-hour, they never gave up the fight against the higher-league side and eye-catching goals from Josh Pollard and Ben Fowkes, either side of half-time, had them right back in it.

But despite forcing their hosts back in the second half an error from goalkeeper Marcus Garnham – who had saved a penalty in the first half – proved costly with Jack James putting the game out of reach 18 minutes from time.

Billy Hunt (no9) congratulates Needham Market's Ben Fowkes after his strike gave them the lead in the FA Trophy tie with Leiston. Picture: Hannah Parnell

“I thought we started a little bit tentative but they are a decent outfit, obviously they are not top of their league for no reason,” said Horlock.

“We have created chances and I think on another night, with a little bit more luck, having hit the post and having Pagey one-on-one, we score four of five.

“But it wasn’t to be tonight and the fourth goal obviously killed the tie as such because at that stage they had sat back and were trying to protect what they had.”

He said there were plenty of positives they can draw from the display, and believing that they are capable of playing at their opponents’ level was certainly one.

“I could not be more proud of the lads,” he said.

“They didn’t need to prove it to me but maybe it proves to others and themselves that they are more than capable of playing in the league above, so we have just got to work hard and get there now.”

Needham’s FA Trophy exit, coupled with their decision in the end not to play in the ‘Festive Football Festival’ along with Bury Town, means they are left waiting on their Southern League’s fixtures returning.

But even though Horlock admitted he did not see that happening before mid-January, he said they would still be training in the interim to make sure they are ready for when the green light does come.