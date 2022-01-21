A trip to one of the big boys may have eluded them, but chairman Keith Nunn feels the draw for the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Trophy has provided Needham Market with a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

The history-making Marketmen had a Saturday to remember in Somerset last weekend, playing out a 1-1 draw with National League outfit Yeovil Town before going on to triumph 8-7 on penalties.

Names such as Stockport County, Notts County and Wrexham were all mentioned as preferences by those connected with the club, but as it was, Monday’s draw handed Needham a home tie against National League South outfit Dartford on February 12.

A home tie with Dartford awaits Needham Market in the last 16. Picture: Ben Pooley

And Nunn is hoping his team will be able to pull off another upset.

“I wanted Notts County, Munno (Nathan Munson, goalkeeping coach) wanted Wrexham because he made his Colchester debut against them and other people wanted the likes of Stockport and York,” said Nunn.

“It wasn’t to be but what we have got is a home tie and this time the opposition are only one level above us.

“I’m optimistic and hopefully the last eight beckons for us.

“On the whole I’d say it’s an average draw for us but one I feel that is winnable.

“I’ve already had several emails about tickets so hopefully we’ll get a good crowd and the place will be buzzing.”

And on the giant slaying of Yeovil, Nunn added: “Their directors and supporters said after the game we played well and deserved to win – and I think we did.

“We created the better chances during the game and what a great day it turned out to be.”