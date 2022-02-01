Needham Market forward Hans Mpongo has earned himself a deal at Premier League outfit Brentford.

The 18-year-old has signed a contract with Brentford B – the club's academy set-up for players aged between 17 and 21 – that runs until the end of the season, with the option of that being extended by a further 12 months.

Netherlands-raised Mpongo joined the Marketmen earlier this campaign and went on to score four goals, as well as being part of the squad that has knocked two National League sides out of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Hans Mpongo has signed a deal with Brentford. Picture: Ben Pooley

However, after catching the eye during a recent trial period with the Bees, Mpongo has now got the opportunity to shine within the professional game.

Brentford B's head coach Neil MacFarlane said: "So far this season we've had Nathan Young-Coombes as our sole striker so it's important that we get someone to come in and challenge Nathan as well as play alongside him should we decide to play with two strikers.

"Hans is somebody who wants to press and he's very mobile. Our aim is to help him to develop his all-round game with things like link play.

"We're delighted to have him here with us. He is a player who has experience of men's football at a young age, so he has a really good base, and we hope to push him on over the course of his time with us."

News of Mpongo's move comes on the coat-tail of confirmation that Needham youngster Taylor Clark has been taken on trial by Aston Villa.