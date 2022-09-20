There will be home advantage for Needham Market in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup following today's draw with equivalent level Brightlingsea Regent due to visit Bloomfields on October 1 (3pm).

The Marketmen are the only guaranteed Suffolk non-league side left in the competition following Kevin Horlock's side seeing off lower-league Sheringham 2-0 at Bloomfields on Saturday.

Jacob Lay put the hosts in front midway through the first half, before Ross Crane's penalty in second half stoppage time ensured Needham avoided the proverbial banana skin.

Jacob Lay scores for Needham Market against Sheringham on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

And after reached the third qualifying round for the first time in five years they will be looking to equal their club record foray in the competition with victory over Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Brightlingsea Regent.

The R's, who have six points from their opening six league fixtures to leave them 18th, won 3-2 at Waltham Abbey on Saturday to seal their FA Cup progress.

AFC Sudbury will look to join the pair in the third round of qualifying, having memorably reached the first round proper last year, with the victor from tonight's home replay with St Albans City (7.45pm) going to Coalville Town.

Needham Market celebrate going 2-0 up against Sheringham with a late Ross Crane penalty Picture: Ben Pooley

The Yellows had looked set for another famous upset when Nnamdi Nwachuku's jinking run and clipped finish had put them ahead in the 83rd minute at the Vanarama National League South outfit on Saturday.

But the Suffolk visitors were undone in the first minute of stoppage time with George Morrall fired a loose ball in the area into the right-hand corner of the net for a 1-1 draw to force a replay.

Their would-be hosts in the next round are based in Leicestershire and play in Needham's Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central.

Coalville knocked out visiting Maccesfield, the phoenix club of Macclesfield Town who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League West Division, 1-0 with a late winner in front of 1,070 supporters on Saturday.

The Ravens have also had a strong start to their league campaign, currently sitting third in the table after four wins and a draw from seven matches.

All ties are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 1 with winning clubs set to receive £5,625 in prize money.