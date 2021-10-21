Needham Market have completed the loan signing of Harvey Sayer from Colchester United.

The left-back arrives at Bloomfields having spent the first part of the current campaign on loan at Vanarama National League South outfit Billericay Town.

Sayer, who can also play in midfield, has already made his senior debut for Colchester, coming on as a substitute in last season's Papa John's Trophy clash against West Ham United's Under-21s.

Kevin Horlock has added to his Needham Market squad. Picture: Mecha Morton

He went on to make a further four EFL League Two appearances for the U's and signed his first professional contract in January of this year, which has tied him to the club until the summer of 2023.

Sayer will be in the Marketmen's squad for Saturday's home clash with Rushall Olympic (3pm).

Meanwhile, the youngster's parent club will be live on BBC next month against AFC Sudbury in the Emirates FA Cup.

Read more: Needham boss still eyeing the play-offs

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news