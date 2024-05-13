Needham Market FC and Beccles Town FC have been crowned Suffolk FA Grounds Teams of the Year sponsored by Jacobsen Ltd.

The Marketmen were the inaugural winners of the competition for Step 3-6 clubs in Suffolk, with Beccles Town coming out on top in the category for National League System Regional Feeder Clubs and below.

Needham groundsman Ken Thorpe pipped Framlingham Town FC to the title with Bury Town FC in third place.

Beccles Town groundsman Shaun Soloman. Picture: Suffolk FA

Thorpe, who will be 70 in September and has worked on the ground since Needham Market moved to Bloomfields in 1996, was delighted to learn of the club’s success.

He said: “It’s fantastic to win this competition in its inaugural year and caps off a wonderful season for the club after winning both the Southern League Premier Central Division and the Suffolk Premier Cup.”

Needham Market will receive £1,000, Framlingham Town £750 and Bury Town £500. The prize money, in the form of vouchers, will be to spend on grounds equipment.

Needham Market groundsman Ken Thorpe has worked on the ground since the club moved to Bloomfields in 1996. Picture: Suffolk FA

Beccles Town groundsman Shaun Soloman got the judges’ vote from a record number of 11 entries ahead of runners-up Bacton United 89 FC and third-placed Halesworth Town FC.

Soloman won the award in both 2019 - the first year the club had entered - and again in 2020 along with joint groundsman Chris Brown.

The 57-year-old, who has been groundsman at the club for seven years, said: “It is not just recognition for me, it is recognition for the club and the town as well. It’s fantastic!

“It is great to see that more money is now being ploughed into grass pitches. I have gone away with our Reserve team to clubs in both Suffolk and Norfolk and I have seen some fantastic pitches this season.”

Beccles Town FC will receive vouchers to spend on grounds equipment to the value of £750, Bacton United 89 FC £500 and Halesworth Town £250.

The Judging Panel across the two competitions comprised of the following:

Ben Connell - Ipswich Town FC Grounds Manager

Sam Newbould - Ipswich Town FC Senior Groundsman

Adrian Kersey - Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd Area Manager representing competition sponsors Jacobsen Ltd

Tim Parker - Parkers Pitches Consultant

Phil Kime - Grounds Management Association Regional Pitch Advisor

Matt Stebbings - Suffolk FA Football Development Manager