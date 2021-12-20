After defeating National League opposition on Saturday, Needham Market will have to repeat their efforts away to Yeovil Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy fourth round.

The Marketmen caused one of the upsets of the round against Wealdstone, after first half goals from Luke Ingram and Callum Sturgess put them 2-0 ahead at the interval.

Matthew Bose then made it 2-1 in the 65th minute, setting up a nervy final 25 minutes for Kevin Horlock's side.

Needham Market celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, Needham managed to hold on, meaning they are now just four games away from Wembley.

Horlock's side will now be faced with a 458-mile round trip to Yeovil.

Darren Sarll's side are currently ninth in the National League, four points off the play-off places.

The former Football League side will be faced with two cup games in the space of seven days, as they host Championship giants Bournemouth on Saturday, January 8.

All ties will take place on January 15.