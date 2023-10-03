A screamer from Needham Market’s Tevan Allen helped his side book their place in the fourth round of qualifying in the Emirates FA Cup, after they dispatched of Vanarama National League North outfit – Peterborough Sports – 3-0 in a replay at Bloomfields.

Allen’s wonder strike was followed seven minutes later by a Luke Ingram penalty and Jacob Lay got in on the act, as Needham Market confirmed a trip to York City of the National League, on October 14.

The Marketmen and Sports met just three days earlier, as the sides played out a 0-0 draw, and Needham boss Kevin Horlock made just one change to his team, as captain Kerian Morphew returned to the starting eleven after a neck problem. He came in for Reece Harris.

Tevan Allen opens the scoring with a beauty Picture: Ben Pooley

As for the visitors, three changes were made by Michael Gash and Luke Steele. Matthew Miles, Hugh Alban-Jones and Jordan Nicholson were replaced by Matthew Tootle, Roddy McGlinchey and Dan Jarvis.

Mark Jones retained his place in the starting eleven despite being sent off at the end of draw at the weekend.

The first sight of goal fell to the visitors just three minutes in, who asserted themselves on Needham soil by making a bright start to the contest.

Needham Market celebrate Luke Ingram's penalty to double their advantage Picture: Ben Pooley

After neat work by the Sports skipper Jones inside the penalty area, the ball fell kindly to McGlinchey just outside the box – who slashed his first time effort just wide of Garnham’s near post.

It was clear that both sides wanted get on the front foot and the first 15 minutes was end to end, but neither team could calve out a clear cut chance. It was chaotic at times in the middle of the park, with possession changing hands every few passes.

But Sports managed to calm the game down and should have taken the lead through Jones, who looked a constant outlet on the right wing in the opening stages.

He danced into the penalty area and, with a bit of luck, managed to retain possession to work a shooting chance in line with the penalty spot, but he toe-poked his effort high over the bar to the jeers of the home support.

Needham Market celebrate a 3-0 win over Peterborough Sports Picture: Ben Pooley

The away striker then had another sight at goal as he latched onto the end of McGlinchey’s deep cross, but his header was tame and straight at Garnham in the Needham goal – who made a simple catch.

As the seconds on the clock ticked on, the hosts grew in confidence and fashioned the best chance of the half for either side – that should have broken the deadlock.

After persistence down the left-hand side, Ingram’s cross fell to Callum Page who’s effort was blocked by a Sports defender. The ball then fell invitingly for Lay on the rebound, but he skied his effort over the bar from point blank range.

Hands were on the majority of Needham heads.

Horlock’s men had to weather a slight storm at the end of the first-half as Sports pressured with a flurry of corners, but they came to nothing.

The half-time whistle blew to bring a very frantic and fast paced first 45 minutes to an end. Three halves of football had passed and none of them produced a goal. The question was, would the fourth provide that magic spark that makes the competition so special.

And the answer to that came 10 minutes into the second-half. The tie had been crying out for some quality and Allen produced it in abundance.

The Needham number 11 received the ball just outside the penalty area, opened up his body and curled a beauty of a left-footed strike into the top left-hand corner. Whip, bend, power – it had it all. The magic of the cup embodied in a single goal.

With their tails up, the hosts weren’t done there, as Ingram was brought down in the penalty area as he entered from the bi-line from the left-hand side.

He got up from the turf immediately, placed the ball down on the spot and composed himself. Bloomfields fell silent for a second but Ingram was unfazed and ran up to blast the ball into the top-left corner, to all-but confirm fourth round qualifying for the Marketmen.

The Needham striker fancied his chances after he doubled his sides advantage, as Ingram fired an effort from just outside the penalty area, but it flashed wide of the near post.

Gash and Steele’s side didn’t go down without a fight and forced two melees in the penalty area with 15 minutes of the contest remaining. The best chance from the scrambles in the box seemed to fall to Ben Fowkes, but he couldn’t stab the ball home with bodies flying everywhere and Needham cleared their lines.

If there were any doubts by Sports’ dangerous attacks, they were put to bed by Lay five minutes from time. The hosts broke at pace with Allen, who’s effort was too hot for Crook to handle, and he palmed it straight to Lay’s feet on the goal line who had the easiest finish of his career to confirm the Marketmen’s trip up north.

While Garnham had been relatively quiet in the Needham goal, he was still alert in added time when Sports substitute Albon-Jones fired a low volley at goal, but Horlcok’s shot-stopper was equal to it with a brilliant save low down to his left.

A trip up north awaits the Marketmen after a blistering second-half performance. Horlock’s side contained higher league opposition to little chances and a clean sheet over 180 minutes of football.

Suffolk News MOTM: Luke Ingram – superb hold up play in the first-half to make the attacks stick and was a constant nuisance for Sports throughout the contest. Got the goal that he deserved.

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Smith, Hammond (Letts 90’), K.Morphew (cpt), D.Morphew, Ingram, Williams (Crosthwaite 90’), Page (Fraser 82’), Lay, Allen.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Tootle, Meyer (Gash 68’), Cann, Johnson, Lawlor, Fowkes, McCammon (Nee 68’), Jones, Jarvis (Albon-Jones 86’), McGlinchey.