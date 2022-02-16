East Bergholt United’s place in the semi-finals of this season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup has been confirmed.

The Macron SIL side will face Leiston Reserves in the last four after Needham Market Reserves decided against appealing the charge of fielding an ineligible player in their quarter-final.

The tie on January 22 against East Bergholt United at Bloomfields ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Needham winning the subsequent penalty shoot-out 5-4.

Needham Market Reserves have been removed from this season's CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup. Picture: Suffolk FA

Needham contested the original allegation, but this was rejected. In line with County Cup rules, this decision was subject to an appeal period which has now passed.

The semi-final between East Bergholt United and Leiston Reserves will take place on Saturday, March 19 at what has now been confirmed as Woodbridge Town FC's Notcutts Park, kick-off 2.30pm.

The other semi-final between Ipswich Wanderers and Old Newton United will take place at Stowmarket Town FC on Tuesday, March 22, kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Needham Market’s scheduled Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup tie versus Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

With more rain and high winds forecast for later on Wednesday, the pitch would not have been able to recover in time. The tie, along with the five other second-round fixtures to be postponed on Tuesday, will be re-scheduled in due course.

One of the matches that did survive the weather last night saw Mildenhall Town win 1-0 at higher-league AFC Sudbury.