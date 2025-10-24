Bury Town have moved to ease some of their problems in front of goal with the signing of Jamie McGrath.

The striker has arrived at the Getaway Cars Stadium from neighbouring Needham Market, who beat the Blues 4-2 during Wednesday evening’s derby at Bloomfields.

McGrath joined Needham in 2021 following a prolific spell with East Bergholt, for whom he scored 56 goals during the 2021/22 season.

Jamie McGrath has left Needham Market to join Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

And the 27-year-old went on to score a number of important goals at higher level for Needham, most notably against Royston Town when his hat-trick helped to seal the Marketmen’s Southern League Premier Central Division title success of 2024/25.

However, he has now decided to make the short switch down the A14 to link up with a Bury side that have scored 13 times in the Central Division this term – only three teams have an inferior record.

Assistant boss Paul Musgrove told the Bury website: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Ram Meadow. He is just the type of player we are looking for at this time and I am certain he will fit in well with our squad.

“He has played Step 2 and 3 over the past few seasons and that experience will be vital to us. He has a great personality and will be an important addition to us as we look to kick on up the league table.”

With no fixture this weekend, McGrath could make his Bury debut on November 1 at home against Banbury United.