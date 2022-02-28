Needham Market have released ticketing information for their upcoming Buildbase FA Trophy quarter-final tie against Stockport County.

The Vanarama National League leaders will make the trip to Bloomfields on Saturday, March 12 as the Marketmen bid to continue their historic run in this season's competition.

And around 2,000 supporters are expected to attend the game, with tickets now available on a first come, first serve basis.

Needham Market will be hoping for more scenes of celebration when they host Stockport next month. Picture: Mecha Morton

The price of entry has risen from Needham's league matches, with adults costing £15, concessions £10, children aged 12-16 £5 and under-12s £3. This is due to the additional resources and policing levels required for the match to go ahead, with the club keen to avoid a repeat of the crowd trouble that marred the previous round's victory over Dartford. Home and away supporters will also be segregated.

Meanwhile, Suffolk News can confirm that visiting Stockport have been given an allocation of 500 tickets for the encounter.

A Needham statement read: "It has been necessary to increase the ticket prices due to the additional resources we are putting in place as discussed with the police and FA competitions team. We have kept the increase to a minimum and trust you will understand the reasoning behind this.

"Unfortunately there will be NO spectator Parking permitted on the day. Parking will only be available for club officials, players, sponsors, invited guests, media and disabled.

Luke Ingram is mobbed after scoring from the penalty spot against Dartford in the previous round. Picture: Mecha Morton

"Parking will be available at Crowley Park at the top of Barratts Lane with a two-minute walk along Quinton Road to the ground, and the Community Centre car park with a five-minute walk up the drift past the Nursing Home and Old School Field to the ground.

"Can we ask you to be considerate wherever you manage to park to avoid causing hassles to the local residents.

"We are expecting a capacity crowd in the region of 2000 so we would advise you arriving in good time with gates open from 1pm."

Tickets are available to purchase from the Hub Cafe at Bloomfields on the following dates and times: Feb 28 (6pm-8pm), March 1 (First team home match), March 2 (6pm-8pm), March 3 (12pm-2 & 6pm-8pm), March 4 (6pm-8pm), March 5 (Reserves home match), March 6 (10am-2pm), March 7 (6pm-8pm), March 8 (12pm-2pm & 6pm-8pm), March 9 (6pm-8pm), March 10 (12pm-2pm & 6pm-8pm) and March 11 (6pm-8pm).

Needham's players will be aiming to add to the good feeling generated by the club's Women's team on Sunday as they wrapped up the Eastern Region Women's Football League Division One North title.

Goals from Lina Nagib and Mia Etheridge earned the Marketwomen a 2-1 victory away at their Newmarket Town counterparts – and in doing so secured the top prize, as well as promotion.

Needham have one league game remaining this term alongside two cup encounters.