Needham Market have revealed the extent of the injuries suffered by Byron Lawrence that forced Saturday's home clash with Peterborough Sports to be abandoned.

The attack-minded midfielder, who has been in good goalscoring form of late, went down early in the second half at Bloomfields.

The severity of the situation soon became apparent, leading to the match official calling an early end to the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division fixture.

Needham Market's Byron Lawrence faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Picture: Mecha Morton

And now the Marketmen have confirmed that the former Ipswich Town player sustained a break to his fibula, a fracture to his tibia and a dislocated ankle.

Lawrence, 25, was discharged from Ipswich Hospital over the weekend but has returned today to undergo an operation.

A statement on the Needham website read: "He is in an upbeat mood considering the circumstances and is overwhelmed by the messages of support from everyone.

"On behalf of Byron and everyone at the club we would like to thank you for your concerns and messages of support towards him.

"We want to particularly pass on our thanks to the Peterborough Sports physio Daniel for his assistance with our medical team, and to their manager Jimmy, his staff and players for their concerns which were exemplary especially in such a difficult situation.

"We would also like to make special mention to the first Responder, Air Ambulance crew and paramedics for everything in treating Byron."

The club also stated that they plan to hold a collection for Lawrence during this coming Saturday's Buildbase FA Trophy tie at home against Margate (3pm).

However, those that wish to contribute but are unable to attend the match can do so by clicking here.

A rearranged date for the encounter with Sports to be replayed is yet to be finalised, but the hope is it can be done so on a Saturday.

Meanwhile, all of the gate receipts from the abandoned game will be donated Lawrence.

