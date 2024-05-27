Needham Market have confirmed the first nine players who will remain with the club ahead of their first season in the Vanarama National League North, while three players will depart the Bloomfields outfit.

The Marketmen made history last season winning the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, and a fourth-straight Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup, and will test themselves at Step 2 of the non-league pyramid for the first time in the club’s history.

Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham will remain as the club’s number one after he kept over 20 clean sheets last season in all competitions, while right-back, Jake Dye, who has been a fans favourite since progressing through the club's academy, has also committed his future to the Marketmen.

Another academy graduate and captain, Keiran Morphew will continue to lead Kevin Horlock's side. The skipper, who is one of two of the longest-serving players left at the club, won the club's Player Of The Year and Players' Player Of The Year last season.

Fellow centre-back and vice-captain Dan Morphew will also be staying at Bloomfields, as well as Supporters' Player Of The Year and Nunn Trophy winner Tommy Smith – who was ever-present at left-back last campaign.

The Marketmen have retained midfielders Kyle Hammond and Patrick Brothers – who took on the role of player-coach while nursing an injury – while last season’s top scorer, Jamie McGrath, has also put pen to paper after his 18-goal campaign, which included a hat-trick against Royston Town to seal promotion.

Record-appearance-maker Luke Ingram will be staying for his 14th year at the club having notched 14 goals last season.

While many players will remain at Bloomfields, Hugh Cullum, Reece Harris and Byron Lawrence will depart.

Cullum, who progressed through the club's academy, returned from his loan spell at Thetford Town towards the end of last season, playing an important role in the club's promotion from Step 2. The defender was also a key part of the team's historic 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup run to the first round proper.

Lawrence signed ahead of the 2019/20 season and won two Suffolk Premier Cups with the club, either side of his horrific double leg break injury in December 2021. The midfielder recovered from his injury earlier this season, and was able to return to the pitch in Needham’s historic campaign.

Fellow midfielder Harris leaves the club having scored two goals in an injury-hit season.