After putting lower-league Stowmarket Town to the sword in Tuesday’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final, Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock insisted the performance justified his belief they are the best non-league side in the county.

And following the 4-1 victory at AFC Sudbury, they will now get the chance to back up their manager’s claim with a trophy in the coronavirus-delayed competition showpiece against fellow Step 3 side Lowestoft Town. The date and venue is yet to be announced.

Forward Ben Fowkes, making his Needham competitive debut having signed from Norwich United, provided two cool angled finishes inside two minutes from the 29th minute to send them into the interval with a deserved 2-0 advantage.

Ben Fowkes celebrates scoring for Needham Market. Picture: Ben Pooley

Stowmarket, who play two leagues lower, responded well though and got their reward when Charlie Clarke prodded home in the 64th minute.

But Callum Page restored Needham’s two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute before Fowkes completed his hat-trick with another stylish finish five minutes from time to complete a pleasing night’s work.

Boss Horlock said: “It has been a long time coming with the break we have had, but the lads have been brilliant in training and pre-season games and it was a matter of me just saying to them go and kick-on in competitive games.

“It was always going to be a difficult one tonight as we were red-hot favourites being two leagues higher, but we were all aware they’ve got players that should be playing higher than the league they are in, so we were on a hiding to nothing.

“I said to the lads to go out there and show what we are about.

“In my opinion we are the best club in non-league in Suffolk and I think we showed that tonight.

“We had a little wobble after half-time when it was really comfortable in the first half, but fair play to them they threw everything at it and caused us a few problems, but we weathered the storm and then showed our class in the end and 4-1 was about right.”

Stowmarket manager Rick Andrews was pleased with the response from his side to going two goals down but accepted they were beaten by a better team.

“We gave it a go,” he said. “They are a very good team playing at a level where we aspire to be.

“Someone said to me before the game are we favourites, which I found strange.

“Yes, we’ve got players that have played higher but these guys are obviously playing at the intensity that level demands, and they are a very good team.

“They had some great movement off the ball. I thought in the midfield we didn’t get tight enough and they were deservedly 2-0 up and it could have been worse for us.

“But credit to our lot, we had a few words at half-time and they dug in and got closer. I thought we made a bit of a game out of it.”

Stow will hope to have the majority of the five first-team players they were missing for the tie – Luke Read (suspended), Craig Parker (cup-tied), Christy Finch (ribs), Danny Cunningham (ankle) and Jamie Shaw (hamstring) – back as they turn their attention back to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division tomorrow with a trip to Thetford Town (3pm).

That is followed by Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Cambridge City.

For Needham, it’s a Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central opener at Redditch United tomorrow (3pm) before a quick FA Cup turnaround at divisional rivals Hitchin Town on Monday (7.45pm).

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Collard, Pollard, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath (c), Hunt (Mills 67’), Page, Fowkes. Unused subs: Munson (GK), Fitzgerald, Santa.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown, Dunbar, Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard (c), Docherty, Sweeney (Licence 67’), C Clarke, Mayhew, A Clarke. Unused subs: A Clarke, Potter (GK), Lockwood, Phair.

Free Press Man of the Match: Ben Fowkes. Could prove to a great signing.