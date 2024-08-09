Needham Market have unveiled their kits for the 2024/25 campaign, as they they prepare for their first ever season in the Vanarama National League North.

Produced by Joma, the kits were manufactured in China, before being sent to Spain and then arriving in Suffolk earlier this week.

The new home kit, in the style of a one-off Emirates FA Cup first-round shirt worn in 2022, features a similar pattern to last season's kit, which is now on the shoulders of the shirt.

Keiran Morphew and Luke Ingram with Barry from The Windscreen Company, who have been Needham Market's main sponsors for the last 20 years. Picture: Ben Pooley

The away kit sees the club return to a navy blue strip, with a yellow trim, after moving to a yellow-with-black-trim design from 2020.

Both shirts feature the club's long-term sponsor, The Windscreen Company, who they thank continued support which is accompanied by the commemorative '20 Years Together' text underneath the main sponsor's logo.

The club have also added two further sponsors, in addition to the Vanarama National League North badge on the right-hand sleeve, with Einstein Tax - who specialise in accounting - on the left-hand sleeve.

Needham Market captain Keiran Morphew and Luke Ingram with a representative from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (back of shirt sponsor)Picture: Ben Pooley

Additionally, the East Anglian Air Ambulance features on the back of the shirt, beneath the players' numbers, to continue their good relationship between the club – notably after their incredible support after Byron Lawrence's horrific injury.

Speaking ahead of the club’s debut season in Step 2, which begins tomorrow at Curzon Ashton (3pm), defender Jake Dye said: “This club obviously deserves it. We've had the highs, we've had the lows, we've won games, we've lost games.

“There's been times where we're flying, there's been times where we've been backs against the wall and struggling. So I think, like I say, we've earned it, we've deserved it, we're here on merit and I think we're just going to keep kicking on hopefully.”

“I feel like it's home, sort of. You know, I live just down the road. Having a Step 2 badge, Vanarama, that's massive.

Einstein Tax will also sponsor Needham Market's new kit. Picture: Ben Pooley

“And like I say, it's massive for the community. Hopefully that brings more fans in.”

Midfielder Tevan Allen is also relishing the challenge, stating he is aiming to enjoy the club’s maiden Step 2 campaign.

“(On) Saturday, the reality will set in as soon as we get to their ground,” he said. “I think we'll just be raring to go really. I think that's all we've got to do now. It's just got to happen. It's got to start. I'm ready.

“I think we just have to go into it with a mindset of not trying to stay up, not trying to do too much. Just go in there and see exactly what we actually can do.

“Just play the way we've been playing the whole of last season and just seeing where we are really. I think if you go in there with too much expectation, you can drop short, and if you start to drop short, then your heads go down.”

Boss Kevin Horlock is also aiming for more than just survival from their upcoming season.