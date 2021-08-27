For the first time in almost 17 years, Stowmarket Town and Bury Town will lock horns in a league fixture on bank holiday Monday (3pm).

It was back on September 1, 2004, that the Blues last made the short trip down the A14 to Greens Meadow with three points at stake.

And they will be hoping for a similar outcome to their 2-0 victory on that occasion, with goals coming courtesy of Glen Snell and current Stowmarket midfielder Craig Parker.

Craig Parker – now of Stowmarket – scored for Bury during their last trip to Greens Meadow

Since that meeting Bury have gone on to establish themselves as a Step 4 club – as well as having five campaigns at Step 3 – while Stowmarket spent several seasons down in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division before their recent well documented elevation.

But now they are on a level playing field once again, and Bury boss Ben Chenery is looking forward to what he feels will be a ‘great local derby’.

“Stowmarket are a really good football club,” he said. “They’ve been dominating at Step 5 and they’ll come in and make an impact at our level.

Bury boss Ben Chenery. Picture: Neil Dady

“There’s been a lot of good work go on there. They’ve got a good coaching team, done some ground improvements and have a decent crowd.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, but it’s a great local derby for Suffolk – one we’ve missed for a long time. It’s just what Suffolk football needs after what has been a very tough 18 months or so.

“We know a lot about their players and they’ll be the same, so from our point of view it’s important we play to our identity and do all that we can to get a positive result.”

While a large majority of Stowmarket’s players have played at Step 4 and above, for the club this is very much uncharted waters.

Stowmarket will host Bury in the league for the first time since 2004. Picture: Andy Abbott

Yet, it is occasions like Monday as to why the Old Gold & Blacks were so eager to make the jump up.

Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove said: “I’ve got a really good affiliation with Bury.

“I played there when I was 17 or 18 and there’s a lot of good people at the club.

“Bury have been there, done it, got the t-shirt at this level. They’ve got a very good manager, some top players and so it’s going to be interesting to see how we measure up against that.

Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: Mark Westley

“But that’s why we wanted to go up, for occasions like this one. It’s going to be a test but we’ve got some experienced lads who know what it’s about. If we perform to our levels hopefully we’ll get something from it.”

Prior to the derby, both sides have league fixtures to contend with tomorrow afternoon.

Bury will be in front of supporters at their Denny Bros Stadium base for a competitive fixture for the first time since October 31 of last year when they play host to Hullbridge Sports (3pm).

And Chenery is eager to give those fans some excitement.

Bury manager Ben Chenery wants to give supporters something to cheer about at the weekend. Picture: Neil Dady

He said: “There is a real buzz around the club at the moment and I know the players cannot wait to be back in front of the fans. I’m sure they’ll come out in their numbers to support us – they always do.

“It’s going to be a tough game because Hullbridge have signed some really experienced players, but our fans are superb and will be looking to put an entertaining performance on for them.”

And with the trip to Stowmarket just 48 hours after the clash against Hullbridge, Chenery is mindful that he may have to make alterations to his side between the matches.

He added: “It’s difficult, especially so early in the season because you don’t have a real feel for the league yet or the opposition.

Cemal Ramadan scored Bury's goal in the FA Cup at Fakenham Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Later in the season you’re probably better advised about the two teams and what players you can pick to have the biggest impact.

“But I’ve got a big squad with quality and I’ll be utilising that.

“At the same time you’re only as good as your last game and so the focus first has to be only on Hullbridge. After that we’ll look at things for the Stowmarket game.”

It is a similar thought process for his opposite number Musgrove, who takes his side to Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow (3pm).

Evan Collard scored for Stowmarket in the FA Cup last weekend. Picture: Andy Abbott

“We’ll take Saturday as it comes first,” he said. “We’ll see where we are after that.

“There’s no way we can be looking ahead to Bury because Maldon is a big challenge.

“We need to make sure we’re organised and disciplined for that one because if we’re not we’ll get beat.

“I’ll start really thinking about Bury and who will be playing after that one.”

The two teams go into the weekend’s double header buoyed by Emirates FA Cup wins last Saturday, with Bury seeing off lower-league Fakenham Town thanks to a Cemal Ramadan goal, while Stowmarket beat league rivals Witham Town 4-0 (Evan Collard, George Bugg, Joe Jefford and Jack Ainsley).

The draw for the first qualifying round paired Bury with Step 5 side Norwich United, with Stowmarket welcoming Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Potters Bar Town (both September 4).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news