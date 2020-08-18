Craig Parker is targeting another promotion to add to his footballing CV with new club Stowmarket Town, writes Alex Moss.

The attacking midfielder was unveiled as Stow’s second summer signing earlier today, returning to Step 5 after a lengthy career playing higher up the non-league pyramid.

Parker has clinched promotion with several of the region’s biggest non-league clubs, including Needham Market, AFC Sudbury and King’s Lynn Town, and arrives at Greens Meadow after spending last season with Needham at Step 3.

Craig Parker

“It’s a new challenge,” Parker said. “The club seems to be going in the right direction.

“Ever since I have been here, everything has been professional, from the training kit to the way training is conducted. It seems like a really progressive club and I’m pleased to be a part of it.

“It’s all about winning promotions. Winning games is what it is all about and this club seems to be going forward and has some momentum behind it.

“I like to get forward and the beauty is in the flexibility of this squad. The management has got options for how they want to play, and I’m happy to fit in."

