The FA Youth Cup first round tie between Bury Town and AFC Sudbury will take place at the Denny Bros Stadium on Monday, December 7 (7.45pm).

The local derby had initially been due to take place in early November, but the second Covid-19 lockdown forced a postponement.

However, the fixture has now been rescheduled, with the winners earning themselves a home tie against AFC Wimbledon in the next round.

Bury Town U18s will host their AFC Sudbury counterparts on December 7. Picture: Mark Westley

Tickets purchased for the original tie will be valid, while supporters can buy tickets for the clash next week by clicking here.

At this current time, in line with hospitality restrictions, it is very unlikely that any refreshments for supporters will be available.

