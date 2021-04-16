Andy Northcote believes a largely young Woolpit side can realistically challenge for a top four position in Division One of this season’s Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

The village outfit finished one place above the relegation zone during their 2019 campaign. But they enjoyed a happier time last summer, making the final of a league replacement cup competition in a Covid-disrupted season.

“That was a tough year for us as the club was going through a big transition,” said Suffolk head coach and Woolpit captain Northcote of the last league campaign.

New signing Maddox Colby celebrates taking a wicket during the weekend's friendly against Haverhill. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Obviously last year was a little bit different as we played in the Atkins & Crane (Cup) competition and we ended up getting through to the final, which was great, and we took a completely different look to it. We’ve now gone with a very young squad with three of us over 30.

“Ultimately I would like to think we will be close to challenging. There are definitely a couple of sides that are better than us going into the year but we started a three-year project last year and this is phase two. I would say we are going to end in the top four, absolutely.”

The club begins the new term at home to Halstead tomorrow (12pm) without a spinner in their ranks, with long-serving Chris Wells having stepped away due to work commitments.

But in batsman Chris Thomas, who has signed after relocating from Buckinghamshire, along with teenage England Deaf capped Maddox Colby, he is excited about what the new additions can bring to the side.

Of Thomas, who has represented Buckinghamshire as well as playing in the Home Counties League, he said: “He is a left-handed batter and really does look like he could arguably be in the top five run scorers in the league by the end of the year if he plays every week.”

The 39-year-old former Italian international added: “We have also recruited Maddox Colby. He came from Burwell and is a 17-year-old left-arm seamer and right-handed batsman and he bowls with the England Deaf XI, so he is a well thought of cricketer, which is exciting and he complements our young group.”

Woolpit warmed up for the new campaign with a defeat against higher-division East Anglian Premier League side Bury St Edmunds before Saturday’s 16-run loss at divisional rivals Haverhill, who scored 160.

