New Mildenhall Fen Tigers captain Lee Complin hopes he can inspire his team-mates to work as one unit on the track this season in order to give themselves the best chance of securing silverware in the National Development League (NDL).

The 38-year-old was unveiled as the club’s second signing last Friday, following the announcement of number one Alfie Bowtell, just days after the West Row-based outfit reached an agreement with stadium owner Deane Wood to stage speedway at the track in 2023.

Arriving on a 7.27 average the Yorkshire-based rider, who starred for the Armadale Devils in the NDL and the Newcastle Diamonds and Plymouth Gladiators in the Championship in 2022, impressed during a number of guest appearances for the Fen Tigers last year.

New signing Lee Complin has taken over as the Mildenhall Fen Tigers captain for 2023 Picture: Derek Leader

Having watched the club fall at the final hurdle against the Leicester Lion Cubs in both the NDL Grand Final and NDL Knock Out Cup Final last season, Complin, who will also ride in the Championship for Glasgow Tigers, is keen to make amends in his role as captain.

Complin, who also made two guest outings for the Fen Tigers in 2007, said: “Mildenhall has always been a track that I have loved from back in the day when I started. It has always been a track where I could easily ride there week in, week out.

“I said to the management team they didn’t have to give me the captaincy because I’m the oldest guy there but I’m honoured they have asked me to fulfil the role.

Lee Complin put in some impressive guest rides for Mildenhall Fen Tigers last season Picture: Derek Leader

“I like to get the lads going when they need it and that is just me and I would do that if I wasn’t captain. I want to make sure that the lads are one unit.

“I knew the fans liked me but I’m pretty stoked with all the comments I’ve received since signing for Mildenhall.

“It is great to go back there and everything fell into place nicely. They are such lovely people there.

“Hopefully we can get some silverware on board as I was gutted for the club at the end of last season when it all fell apart for them in the Grand Final and the Knock Out Cup Final.”

Alfie Bowtell returns to Mildenhall from Kent Royals Picture: Barry Goodwin

Complin, who returned to the sport last year following a nine season hiatus, admits he is looking forward to forming what he hopes will be a formidable top end partnership with Bowtell, who previously rode for the Fen Tigers during the 2016 campaign.

He added: “I think me and Alfie can be a very good pairing. I would have thought it would have been a bit like me and Jason Edwards when I guested for the club last year.

“It just worked between me and Jason and I think it will be the same with me and Alfie who is a very good rider.”

Not only is Complin keen to work with Bowtell but he believes that Ben Trigger and George Congreve, who were unveiled by the club on Monday, will prove good additions to the Fen Tigers’ middle order.

He said: “I know Ben from my time at Plymouth last year and George from when I was at Newcastle before they closed. George was chucked into the deep end at Newcastle but he is a trier.

“He came on leaps and bounds in those meetings on the Isle Of Wight. I’m sure he will do a job and hopefully he starts off well.

“Ben is a good rider who had time off with injury last year so I’m sure he will have a point to prove. The team itself is looking good so far.”

Congreve, 23, hails from Canterbury in New Zealand’s south island and claimed a hat-trick of national under-21 championships between 2019-21.

His first season in England, where his grandparents were born, ended prematurely due to Newcastle’s closure. He comes on an attractive 4.50 points average.

Trigger, 16, who is from Devon, won the British 500cc Youth Championship in 2021.

The club’s promoters said in a statement: “George joins on an average which we are very confident he will considerably improve on and we are sure he will prove an exciting addition to the team and will receive a warm welcome from supporters.

“George is due to arrive back in the UK early in March.

“Ben meanwhile has already shown he is one of the outstanding talents of his generation, making significant strides last year putting 2.43 onto his average to record a six point figure for the season and big things expected from this stylish youngster.

“We are very pleased to have Ben join the Mildenhall DJS Fen Tigers, proudly sponsored by Manchetts Rescue and Recovery, and look forward to seeing him develop further at West Row this season.”