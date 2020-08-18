A popular six-a-side football league will be back in Bury St Edmunds from next week with protective measures in place.

Soccersixes, a national brand which is organised at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club by Richard Rollason, will resume from Monday, August 24.

The 12-team amateur league has around 80 players attached and six half hour games are played over one night.

Richard said: “The players are looking forward to it coming back, we have had a really good response.”

The reintroduction of the league has only been possible after organisers introduced measures to stop the potential spread of Covid-19. Richard said one of the biggest changes will be asking players to pay in advance online rather than by giving cash to the referees. This has seen Soccersixes add a new paying function to the website.

Other new additions include sanitising footballs between games, asking players to use hand gels before and after, and asking teams to use their own balls to warm up with.

Richard added: “One thing we are doing is asking players to come in advance wearing kits. Because there will not be any bibs, the games will look a lot more professional!”

The matches will resume the league which was interrupted by the lockdown after only two games had been played.

To find out more, visit: www.soccersixes.net