Preparations are in hand for the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association’s 2021 season, which will now commence at Lackford Lake on Monday.

An extensive programme of events has been drawn up by the parent club

and SESCA’s seven affiliated group members: the Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea Cadets; YPA (Young People Afloat – a sailing youth club); WASH Sailability (disabled sailing); the Suffolk Scouts and Priory School.

Lackford Lake. Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite severe disruptions to last year’s programme due to Covid restrictions, club members were still able to get out on the water for much of the summer.

Contrary to initial fears, membership actually grew by 20 per cent in 2020, with a particular increase in interest in kayaking, paddleboarding and start to sail courses.

To meet this demand, the club has purchased four more kayaks, six childrens’ optimist dinghies and a paddleboard to augment the club’s existing hire and training fleet .

The club has also further enhanced its facilities with a new and extended main jetty, which provides better docking arrangements, particularly for disabled sailors, while the outside picnic area has also been greatly improved.

Dinghy racing is scheduled for Sunday mornings and Thursday evenings throughout the summer, with WASH disabled sailing sessions programmed for Tuesdays, Thursday mornings and the first and third Saturday afternoons of each month.

The highlight of the club’s racing programme is expected to be the ‘Antigua Sailing Day Regatta’, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 11.

The Club is also hoping to hold an RYA ‘Discover Sailing’ Open Day on Sunday, July 4, when members of the public can visit the to try their hand at sailing and kayaking for free.

Anyone interested in getting out on the water can visit the club to see what is on offer or contact sesca.admin@gmail.com

For further information on all events, visit the club’s website at: www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk

