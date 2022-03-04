Josh Warren hopes he can prove as successful in Mildenhall Fen Tigers colours as his mentors Danny King and Ritchie Hawkins by helping the club to successfully defend their National Development League (NDL) title.

The 21-year-old, who is one of four new close season signings for the reigning NDL champions, will make his first appearance in front of fans of the third tier outfit during the club’s Meet The Riders evening at West Row Village Hall tomorrow (7pm).

Having endured an up and down first season in speedway with the Kent Royals in 2021, the Peterborough-based rider will now attempt to follow in the footprints of King and Hawkins, who have both featured in previous Fen Tigers teams that have won speedway’s third division.

New Mildenhall Fen Tigers signing Josh Warren is hoping for more scenes of celebration like this. Picture: Derek Leader

Current Ipswich Witches and Poole Pirates star King helped the Fen Tigers lift the 2003 championship, which was then known as the Conference League, before making a handful of appearances alongside Witches team manager Hawkins during the club’s successful title defence in 2004.

“I’m really excited for the new season,” said Warren. “When I learned that Kent didn’t look like they were going to be running I had to start looking elsewhere and Mildenhall were top of the teams that I wanted to go to.

“Last season was my first in speedway and it was a learning year but I struggled a bit at Kent with my performances there.

“I rode in the British U-21 semi-final at Mildenhall and I got on quite well there. The track seems to be quite consistent.

“In Danny King and Ritchie Hawkins I’ve got some good people around me and to have them, especially as former Mildenhall riders, in my corner I am very lucky.

“Hopefully Mildenhall can win the title again and also this year win the Knockout Cup as well.”

Although one of four new arrivals to the club, Warren is not the only rider to make the switch from the Royals to the Fen Tigers over the winter months with both Ryan Kinsley and Alex Spooner making the same move, something which he is pleased about.

“I know two of the lads in the team well from last year in Ryan Kinsley and Alex Spooner so it is good to be riding with them again. I’ve also spoken to Jason Edwards a few times in the past,” said Warren.

“They all seem like really good lads and I’m looking forward to getting to know them properly on Saturday, but I’m more excited to be racing with them.”

Looking ahead to personal targets for the up and coming campaign, Warren is keen to keep things simple in order to help take his career to the next level.

He added: “I’m sure like so many other riders I would love to end up with a 10-point average but being realistic I just want to keep improving.

“I don’t want to set my standards too high and then be disappointed. I just want to keep progressing in the sport and continue taking my career upwards.”

Fen Tigers general and commercial manager Phil Kirk hopes to see plenty of fans through the doors at the weekend ahead of getting behind the club’s new-look team on the track next month.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back everyone for our first event of 2022,” he said.

“All the team and management will be there. It is a chance to chat to the riders and get up to date with everything at the club. We want to start building up the new season from here.”