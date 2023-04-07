Bury St Edmunds captain Josh Cantrell is excited to see what new signing Nivethan Radhakrishnan can do at The Victory Ground this season.

Ahead of the 2023 Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League season getting under way later this month, Bury warm up with home friendlies against Sudbury (tomorrow, 11am) and Sawston (Sunday, 11am) over the Easter weekend.

Cantrell, who has taken over the captaincy from the departing Ben Seabrook, has bolstered his squad with the return of club legend Tom Rash, along with young all-rounders Will Routledge and Radhakrishnan.

Nivethan Radhakrishnan has joined Bury St Edmunds Picture: Cricket Tasmania

The latter represented Australia in last year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he starred with 66 runs and three wickets in their third-place play-off win over Afghanistan.

“We're very excited. We've seen videos of what he can do and had a few chats with him,” Cantrell said. “He’s delighted to be coming across.

"He's played a little bit of first grade cricket for Tasmania and it's exciting as he bowls right arm and left arm and also bats in the top three, so for us it's very helpful and exactly what we need.

“(To bowl with both arms) I certainly haven't seen it before in an actual game. I've seen people in training try and do it. It's a difficult skill and it's going to be fun to watch and see what he can do.

"He had a fairly successful tournament (in the World Cup) and quite a few people took notice and saw that this is a kid to look for. He's highly regarded in Australia so I can't wait to get him playing here."

On the arrival of Routledge, the Bury skipper said: "He played a couple of games for Cambridgeshire last year and he's another young guy.

"We're trying to bring in young people and mix them with the experienced players. He bats in the top four and he bowls as well."

And on the return of Rash, who is back at The Victory Ground after spending the last 10 years at Copdock & Old Ipswichian and Mildenhall, Cantrell said: "He needs no introduction. It's so good to have him back.

"Everyone has so much respect for him. Everyone knows what he's capable of, but not only for us as a team, but the impact he has off the field for the club as a whole.

"With such a young team and a young club as it were I think many people can aspire to Rashy and look up to Rashy in many ways.

"It's great to have him in the team as well. I'm hoping he can continue playing for as long as he can and for us it's an excellent signing."

Tom Rash is back at Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury will get their 2023 Premier League campaign under way at home to Frinton-on-Sea on April 22, after the league announced that next weekend's (April 15) scheduled opening fixtures have been postponed to allow more time for pitches to be ready.

This year will mark the first season under Cantrell's captaincy as the former vice captain steps up to replace Seabrook.

"It's disappointing to lose Ben as he's such a high quality player," Cantrell said.

"He's playing cricket elsewhere and we wish him good luck, but I'm also excited to take over from him.

"It's something I've always wanted to do. I've been at the club for five years now and it's an exciting challenge for me.

"I've done quite a lot of captaincy stuff when I was younger but not for the last few years. I'm excited to lead a young and promising team.

"I can't wait to get going. I've not been more excited for a cricket season to begin."